Iconic Abbey Road recording studios reopen after pandemic closes – Up News Info

The Beatles, Pink Floyd, Radiohead, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, the Harry Potter Films, Star Wars, Avengers: Endgame – Abbey Road Studios has been a part of all of them, remaining at the center of world culture since it opened on November 12, 1931 as one of the first buildings dedicated to sound recording.

But like many companies, the recording studio was unable to combat the spread of the disease, so it closed on March 24, according to UK government protocols. Now, 10 weeks later, the activity has returned to the famous home in St John’s Wood, welcoming the creative community for recording and mastering.

The first session on the revived Abbey Road was by Decca Records jazz artist Melody Gardot, who was scheduled to record with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra when the COVID-19 restrictions went into effect and the session was canceled. But Abbey Road was able to create a safe environment for an entire orchestra to record together within social distancing regulations, marking the first RPO meeting since closure.

Gardot joined remotely from Paris, along with collaborating producer Larry Klein, who joined from Los Angeles, both communicating with the engineers, the Abbey Road team, and the musicians in London.

"Music has been proven to help us overcome difficult times, providing escape and relieving our mood, so it has never been more important than in today's circumstances," said Abbey Road Studios Managing Director Isabel Garvey. .