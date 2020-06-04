Ice-T Proud of & # 39; Law & Order & # 39; Boss for firing a writer who threatens looters amid BLM protests

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Law & Order: Special Victims Unit & # 39; praises creator Dick Wolf for & # 39; cleaning the house & # 39; after the writer of the spin-off series threatened violence against looters.

Up News Info –

Rapper / actor Ice T has applauded "Law"creator Dick Wolf for taking immediate steps to fire a series spin-off writer for threatening violence against looters during protests in Los Angeles.

Craig Gore made the headlines on Monday June 1, 2020 after sharing a series of controversial posts on Facebook, including a photo of himself carrying a firearm, as a warning to anyone who disobeyed the city's curfew. after violent confrontations between protesters and police during Black Lives The matter meets.

"Sunset (Boulevard) is being looted two blocks from me," he wrote. "You think I'm not going to turn on the motherfuckers who are trying to screw with my property that I worked for all my life? Think again."

Gore had been working on the next Chris Meloni show, "Law and order: organized crimeBut Wolf condemned his actions and cut all ties to the writer on Tuesday. He was also fired by his Hollywood agency, Paradigm, as a result of the posts.

And Ice-T, which is a regular series in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit", he is proud to have Wolf as his boss.

"Oh shit …" the hip-hop veteran tweeted after learning of Gore's firing. "The Big Boss is cleaning the house … RESPECT."

Protests have continued across the United States, demanding an end to police brutality and justice for George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed by a white police officer on May 25, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.