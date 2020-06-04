Ice-T praises Dick Wolf after firing a man who threatened BLM protesters and looters

Ice-T, one of the cast and crew of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, praised its executive and creator, Dick Wolf, after he fired one of the employees who threatened looters with a social media image of himself holding what appeared to be an automatic weapon.

Page Six received a message on Ice-T's social media today praising the Law and order creator to make the decision. Ice-T wrote in response to the news: "Oh shit, The Big Boss is cleaning the house … RESPECT."

As previously reported by Page Six, Craig Gore, one of the writers who worked on series like Chicago PD and SMASH, was removed from the new Dick Wolf Law and order series derived after it revealed several tweets that condemned looters and also threatened them at the same time.

In a statement to Variety, Dick Wolf wrote that he would not tolerate such behavior, and that he would terminate Craig Gore's employment immediately. Gore wrote on social media that he was going to "cover up motherfuckers,quot; who are trying to mess with his property, in connection with the protests and riots in Los Angeles on Monday.

Gore's social media posts triggered a cascade of negative responses. Drew Janda, who worked on shows like Barry, Big Little Lies, and Green leaf, was the one who shed light on Gore's messages. In addition, Paradigm, who represents Gore, also cut ties with the writer.

On his Facebook profile, Gore described himself as the co-executive producer of Law and order: organized crime, a series starring Chris Meloni. It will air on NBC.

In response to the controversy, Christopher Meloni, the star of the upcoming spin-off series, said he had no idea who the man was and also didn't know what he did.

Around the same time, the creators of SWAT released a statement calling on people to reduce tensions rather than exacerbate them.

Ad

Gore has reportedly worked in the entertainment business for years, including on the DEA series, Chicago PD, and SWAT.



CelebrityInsider.org Post – Post Views:

0 0