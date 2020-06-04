WENN

During an online conversation with journalist Danielle Young, the & # 39; Glee & # 39; actress He emphasizes that he would rather focus on the Black Lives Matter movement rather than join criticism of his former co-star.

Up News Info –

Amber riley not interested in delving into read Michele controversy. Two days after sharing interesting memes from Samantha WareUnited States' claims about the behavior of its former co-star on set, the Mercedes Jones of "Joy"He finally stepped into the drama in person.

Speaking to Essence writer Danielle Young during an Instagram live chat on Wednesday, June 3, the 34-year-old actress emphasized that it will be the "first and last time" to address the controversy. "I don't give a shit about Lea Michelle. I really don't give a shit," he said, before pointing out, "People are dying and being killed by the police."

"I wish Lea Michele the best, I hope she has an incredible pregnancy, I hope she has grown," continued the SAG Award winner. Although he did not read Michele's apologies, he admitted that his former co-star "approached me, I answered him and that's where it ends for me." She added, "I am not going to talk to that girl in two years. I have no hatred or ill will in that regard."

During her speech, Riley emphasized that she was "not going to say Lea Michele is racist. That's not what I'm saying." Referring to the Black Lives Matter movement, he added: "That was the assumption because of what is happening right now in the world and it happened to a black person. I am not going to say that she is racist. She is also pregnant and I think everyone they need to relax. "

"You all dragged her for a couple of days," the "Dancing with the stars"Alum further noted." But at the same time, in my inbox there are many black actors and actresses who tell me their stories and let me know that they have dealt with the same things on set, terrified by the white girls who are the protagonists of the show. "

Still, Riley couldn't help but praise Samantha Ware for defending herself. "I am proud that you are not afraid to tell your truth," she said after revealing that the two have discussed the matter. "[His] feeling was: 'I'm not going to let you jump on what is happening now when you didn't treat me well.'

<br />

Many "Glee" actors including Alex Newell and Heather MorrisThey have called Michele for her rude behavior after Ware accused her of making her first television concert "hell". Ware tweeted on Monday: "I think you told everyone that if you had the chance, you wouldn't be in my wig!" among other traumatic microaggressions that made me question a career in Hollywood … "

Michele herself has issued an apology. "Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that made me feel insensitive or inappropriate at times, or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and any pain it may have caused." she wrote in an Instagram post.