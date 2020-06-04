I have always stood for equality

WENN

After being criticized for being too lazy in her first attempt to speak on the subject, the presenter of & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; He comes out with a powerful video statement.

Ellen Degeneres He has taken a position in support of the Black Lives Matter movement after deleting his first attempt to speak on the subject.

The comedian and television personality shared a video message via Instagram on Tuesday (June 2) after she was criticized for being too lazy in a post she offered on Twitter.

In the video, she revealed that she is "so angry" that people "are running away with the murder."

The powerful statement comes as protests over the death of George Floyd continue to sweep across the United States. Floyd, an African-American man, was killed on May 25 during an arrest in Minneapolis after a white police officer knee-crushed his neck.

"I haven't spoken directly because I don't know what to say," DeGeneres said in the video. "I am very sad and angry, and I know I am not going to say the right thing. I know there will be many people who will disagree with what I say. But I have a platform and I have a voice and I have always defended equality."

Earlier this week (ends June 5) "The Ellen DeGeneres Show"The host replaced his deleted tweet with a list of threads where he had made donations. He also pledged his support for protesters who" face the horrible injustices blacks face in the United States every day. "

Derek Chauvin, the police caught on camera kneeling on Floyd's neck, and three of his colleagues have been forcibly fired. He has also been charged with murder and manslaughter. Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane, the other three police officers involved in Floyd's arrest, will be charged with aiding and abetting the murder, police sources told the Minneapolis Star Tribune on Wednesday, June 3.