Hundreds of people gather outside the George Floyd Memorial private service in Minneapolis – Up News Info

– Minnesotans and people around the world came together to remember George Floyd on Thursday.

Family, friends and civil rights leaders honored a man who they say should still be alive, and called for action after his death.

The private service at North Central University, near downtown Minneapolis, ended with a symbolic and emotional moment. They all stood for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.

The internal service was private, but the crowds gathered outside to pay their respects.

Crowds from all walks of life filled the street outside the Trask Word and Worship Center to share at the memorial. Up News Info spoke to Minneapolis mother Mauduline St. Jean, who was out with her young black children to honor the lost life and hopefully be part of the drive for change everyone at the event is looking forward to.

"I wanted to come and be a part of this. For example, if you're not going to be a part of that to make a change, it's just not going to happen, "Mauduline St. Jean said." You have to put your voice in the whole discussion of racial injustice. "

Her son Zachary spoke about her purpose for being at the event.

"(I want to) make a change in the world to show that I am not a statistic. I am a human being. It is to show that black lives really do matter," Zachary St. Jean said.

Most memorial services signal closure for those experiencing the loss of a loved one, but this one is different. For people here like Minneapolis resident Dan Olson, it's not over. The fight for justice is just beginning.

"The community is really coming together, but it's a good reminder of what the approach is," Olson said.

People of all different backgrounds were connected by love and hope that the tragedy that brought them all there will be a basis for change.

“I had no doubts in my mind that people would unite like this. The community is strong here, and that's a great thing about Minneapolis, "said Olson.

