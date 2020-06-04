Hulu will stop working on some older Roku devices starting this month

Hulu will no longer be compatible with some older Roku devices starting June 24, according to a Hulu support page (via Up News Info Technica) Affected models were released in 2012 or earlier, and include Roku players with a model number between 2400 and 3100 and Roku Streaming Sticks with a model number of 3420 or earlier.

Those older Roku devices were already running the "classic,quot; Hulu app, a more limited version of Hulu that allows you to access Hulu and Showtime library content (if subscribed). The Hulu app on newer Roku devices, by contrast, allows you to access them, as well as live TV and more premium channels, as long as you subscribe to them.

Roku devices that lost support for Hulu were already running the "classic,quot; Hulu app

Hulu is not the first streaming service to stop supporting older Roku devices; Netflix stopped working on some Roku devices last year because they didn't support the DRM that Netflix now uses. (Older Samsung and Vizio devices lost Netflix compatibility for the same reason.) And Hulu also stopped supporting older third-party devices in the past; the service does not work on LG TVs manufactured in 2014 and earlier as of last July, for example.

If you want to keep watching Hulu on a Roku device, here is a list of Hulu compatible devices.