Hugh Jackman under fire for sharing police photo hugging protester

The cartoonist of Wolverine is accused of helping to spread propaganda after publishing on social media a photo & # 39; solidarity & # 39; of a policeman and a protester hugging each other.

Hugh jackman He was criticized by fans on Twitter after sharing a photo of a protester hugging a police officer after George Floyd's death during a brutal arrest.

The African-American man was killed after a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, despite Floyd's insistence that he was unable to breathe.

Since the incident happened last month on May 25, 2020, protests have been ongoing in the United States and around the world, calling for an end to racial injustice and support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

However, while numerous stars have expressed their support, The best showman"The star was criticized for posting the photo showing a rioter and a police officer standing together, along with the caption" Solidarity. "

Fans immediately beat up Hugh, claiming he should share photos of police brutality during the riots, and criticizing the star for saying he represents the unit.

"This is very disappointing. You are helping to spread propaganda," replied one user. "If you want to share something, there are many images and videos of protests from around the world that do not include public relations opportunities for police officers."

"Jesus Christ, someone shows me a celebrity who is not a disappointment," said another fan, while a third published, "Sorry, but you can't post that if you're not sharing the videos of police brutality." !

"The news is enough to share these bulls ** t instead of what is really happening. Peaceful protesters are attacked without reason by policemen who are supposed to keep them safe."

However, some fans praised the star, with a writing: "Solidarity as it should be. I support you. Stay safe."

The "Logan"The actor has yet to respond to criticism.