How to Watch the George Floyd Memorial Service on TV and Online – Up News Info

Broadcast and cable networks will cover Thursday's memorial service for George Floyd, whose death by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day has sparked days of mourning and protests across the country and the world against violence and the police racism.

The first of several memorial services for Floyd will take place Thursday in Minneapolis at the Frank J. Lindquist Shrine at North Central University. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a national eulogy, and Floyd's family attorney Ben Crump will give a national criminal justice speech during the service, which will begin at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT.

The memorial services for Floyd will also take place at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at the Cape Fear Conference B headquarters in Raeford NC and at 2 p.m. ET Monday and 1 p.m. ET Tuesday at Fountains of Praise in Houston.

You can watch a live stream of Thursday's memorial here:

Meanwhile, this is how the main networks are covering the monument:

ABC News will cover Thursday's service from 2 to 4 p.m. ET with ABC News Live Prime presenter Linsey Davis and correspondent Alex Perez reporting live from Minneapolis. The reports will be transmitted News from the world tonight with David Muir, Nightline and ABC News Live Prime on Thursday and Good morning america on Friday. ABC News will also have last-minute digital coverage of the memorial service on ABCNews.com and ABC News and Good morning america Social pages, along with live updates on protests taking place across the country. ABC News Live, the network's news broadcast channel, will have live coverage of the memorial service anchored by senior national correspondent Terry Moran and live reporting from Minneapolis. Davis will host the channel's evening news program, ABC News Live Prime, Live from Minneapolis at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET. The social newscast “On Location” will have a summary of the commemorative service on Friday, June 5, exclusively for Facebook Watch.

Fox News Channel will present continuous live coverage of the memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. ET headed by The Daily Briefing presenter Dana Perino. FNC will broadcast live reports throughout the day by correspondents Mike Tobin, Matt Finn and Steve Harrigan. Additional contributions will be made by FNC taxpayers Donna Brazile and Lawrence Jones, as well as Representative Will Hurd (R-TX). Fox News Digital will stream the service live on FOXNews.com, while FOX News Audio will provide coverage on all platforms, including 24/7 FOX News Headlines, hourly updates from smart speakers, and reports on the FOX News Rundown podcast.

NBC News will broadcast special coverage of the memorial service beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Lester Holt will present a special edition of NBC Nightly News Live from Minneapolis at 6:30 pm. ET. At 10 pm. ET, Holt will join a team of NBC News journalists from across the country for a primetime special, America in crisis, airing on NBC and NBC News Now. MSNBC host Craig Melvin will also report on Today He lives in Minneapolis with the latest that he brings to the memorial service.

CBS News Your network coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET with CBS Evening News & # 39; Norah O’Donnell anchoring a special report from Minneapolis. He will be joined by CBS News Chief Justice and National Security Correspondent Jeff Pegues and National Correspondent Jamie Yuccas for coverage of the memorial service. National correspondent Jericka Duncan will provide additional reports from New York. CBS this morning Co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil will begin network coverage at 7 a.m. ET. CBSN, the news broadcast service of CBS News, will provide live coverage of the memorial service on Thursday.

CNN It will cover the monument in Minneapolis tomorrow from 2 to 4 p.m. ET, with Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon anchoring the coverage.