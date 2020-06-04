How the pandemic is transforming the Emmy and Oscar campaigns – Up News Info

In this week's episode of Up News Info's TV Talk podcast, we discussed how the industry will transition to a "new normal," not only during this now-peak Emmy campaign season, but also how the coronavirus pandemic could also revisit. dramatically the awards campaign in general, and especially during the upcoming Oscar season.

Listen here:

With virtual screenings (including Up News Info's) instead of in-person meetings, will that template be the same for theatrical films? Will virtual premieres and awards become part of this new normal, or will we be as before? Our conversation also speculates on how this new campaign method not only changes the landscape, but can also stay in place as it appears that more eyeballs are being reached for a fraction of the cost, and that includes food receptions, what It could be a question of the past. Stars may like the idea of ​​doing everything from the comfort of their living rooms, but will voters tire of it and once again yearn for direct interaction with those vying for their votes?

That and more are just a few of the issues we're tackling today, plus you'll hear parts of the Behind the Lens interview with the prolific Janet Mock, writer, director, and producer on high-profile shows like Pose the politician and Netflix limited series Hollywood She also represents a radical change by tearing down the old ways the industry used to operate, and she is becoming a major new force on television.

