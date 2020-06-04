How Hollywood VFX Can Solve Social Distance Dilemmas on Set Post COVID-19 – Up News Info

Editor's Note: Up News Info Hollywood reopening The series focuses on the complicated effort to get the industry up and running again while ensuring the safety of everyone involved. Our goal is to examine numerous aspects of the business and provide a forum for Hollywood leaders with insight into how production could safely restart in the coronavirus era.

Mark Sawicki is a Clio-winning visual effects and visual effects artist whose credits include the HBO miniseries Tom Hanks From the Earth to the moon, The Dark Knight Rises, Bullet to the Head, Tropic Thunder, 3:10 to Yuma and X Men between various movies, and he is the co-author with Juniko Moody of the upcoming book Filming the fantastic with virtual technology: cinema in the digital backlot. As film and television productions grapple with new guidelines for social distancing and reevaluation of crowd scenes, Sawicki offers his thoughts on how VFX can help solve many of the challenges that arise as crews seek out Back to work. Sawicki, who has taught at various universities and schools, including the Stan Winston School of Character Arts and the Institute of Global Cinematography, is currently developing television content based on his Filming the fantastic books.

DEADLINE: As production returns, there have been concerns about the staging of the crowds and the possibility of downsizing the background actors on set. Those in production will increasingly look for visuals to solve the difficult situation of creating a crowd scene. Let's talk about this. When it came to creating realistic crowd scenes, I always go back to what Ridley Scott and his visual effects team won an Oscar for. Gladiator in creating masses of Colosseum by replicating a sample of actors.

MARK SAWICKI: Creating crowds from a few people is a common practice that goes back to digital. The closer and more recognizable people are, the better it is to shoot people and duplicate or replicate them.

Dreamworks



A typical process would be the following: we have to fill a theater with 100 seats, but we only have 10 people. Obviously the way it was done before is to group them all together and of course we can't do that. So I'm going to talk about a technique that was used in the 2005 Heath Ledge movie Casanova by (visual effects supervisor) Bill Taylor called the paper doll trimming technique.

Essentially, let's say you have 10 actors and you pull them apart, not at 6 feet, but at 10 feet, and you put them in front of a green screen, and they're standing there, and they're cheering, and then he has it taken. Then they walk away. They change costumes, put on different hats, rearrange their order, and now they return to the same place, but they move more than 5 feet.

Now you shoot take 2. So now you have 20 people that are 5 feet away, right? Repeat the process and you will get 40 people. Now you have a whole line of people. In that same line of people, put them behind themselves and behind them, and very quickly, you can get a huge crowd exponentially.

"Casanova"

Touchstone



Now, techniques like "Masses", which are used by CGI people, which were used to Lord of the Ringsand it's fantastic.But if you were to take a closer look at one of those little CGI puppets, they'd look pretty silly, right? To make it work, you have to make them very simple, with a very low polyethylene count, so to speak, so that if you look at them, they look quite playful. They would not look real. So the trick would be to use real people when they are near the camera and then include the digital actors to carry on with them if you need a ridiculous number of them.

DEADLINE: Some background actors are concerned that their jobs are potentially in jeopardy in the post-COVID environment. But we will always need background actors, even to make digital shots.

SAWICKI: I think the background actors are very important. You know, this is a moving target as we are adapting. I mean, obviously, they're going to be really hit with social distancing. Therefore, a producer may want to hire 100 people, but just for safety, they can only hire 10, and then he must rely on these tricks to multiply them. I think people will go on to use fewer people and just duplicate them because I really don't see a solution with social distancing.

I think your excellent news site has touted all the notable issues, the legal issues, the medical issues that will be very complex. Another thing I can say about people who are afraid of losing their jobs, as background actors, this is all very well founded, and I don't think there is any other group. VFX was an excellent example of having to adapt. When I started, people were making matte paintings, oil on glass, really traditional, and they put them in Photoshop.

A B C



So what happened? What happened was that you had some matte painters adapted, and it was really difficult to go from holding a brush to holding a mouse. Totally different. Imagine drawing with a pencil on paper, and now someone gives you a 5-foot-long pencil and asks you to do the same. It was very similar to that. The technological obstacle was enormous. Some adapted. Others felt that, you know, this is not for me.

So I certainly don't want to be a scary dealer and say, oh, everything is going to go one way or another. It will go this way or another way, and some people will find alternative solutions and find other ways to deal with it.

DEADLINE: This sequence that he sent us from the VFX of the ABC series Pan Am, created by Stargate Studios, illustrates how we can do less with more in creating mass scenes. Since the security restrictions are implemented after COVID-19, do you think that a greater distance between the actors will be required to create a show with heavy visual effects?

SAWICKI: the Panam The process involved bringing all of the technology to the point of the shot where, when you move a camera, its virtual twin moves exactly the same way inside the computer, but you still need to shoot a bunch of people and partial sets.

But my concept is, let's really take it to the extreme. No one can touch anyone, right? And you still want to put them in a big space. So I thought this, using the paper doll cutout I mentioned, you get a truck or a motorhome or something, which has a compartment that cleans up and turns into a pre-lit green screen stage, and everything is sterilized .

More or less, it's just a green room with lights, a chair, and a static camera. This is the important thing, a static camera. The guest enters there alone, and the operator stays in the cabin and executes all the technology. Essentially they have a Zoom meeting with someone around the world, in the city that has the same agreement. So each of them is looking at a laptop with their faces on, but the camera is recording them in front of the green.

Once the simultaneous interview is done, each item is introduced. The green disappears and they are placed within the CGI dimensional array. Let's say you're interviewing Francis Ford Coppola about Dracula, you put it in a big Dracula set. Everything is synthetic and since each one is shot separately you can place them as close as you like. It looks like they are sitting 3 feet apart like a normal interview.

The two of them would be looking at each other, so it would be almost the same kind of thing as Jack Black in Tropical thunder playing all these different characters: an actor playing six different roles. They sit there and act in front of a substitute or nobody or their reproduction. In this case, they are actually talking live to someone, as they would be with Zoom. So if someone says something funny, the other person will laugh at exactly the right time because it's live. So they are grouped together and basically if you do a push-in or a move that can be done in the post.

So in other words, you have a cameraman sitting at home, and they have their little camera or iPad or something where they really see the composition of the people on the CG set. They move forward. The camera says, "Oh, you just advanced 3 feet, so I'm going to move the virtual camera forward 3 feet." It's almost like I'm replicating what I would have done on set, except separately and in the post.

Mark Sawicki

Courtesy of Mark Sawicki



DEADLINE: To address concerns of social estrangement on set, he brought up a concept that involved isolated green stages disinfected with UV light that could be filled by one or two unique artists with remotely operated robot cameras. Going back to post-COVID production, how can we make it more secure, especially with visual effects?

SAWICKI: With what I've been experiencing was just a proof of concept here alone in my house with my room and a green screen and a cell phone camera, it's how easy it is to integrate a person into the set. What if you have to kiss two people? Now we have this privacy question, and my thinking about it is as a continuation of what has already been done. You get movies like The AvengersSure, and you have these actors that are interacting with characters like The Hulk that are 10 feet tall, and they are huge, and if they touch The Hulk, they can touch something that is bigger than the actor, so they have the other actor in a big suit or something.

Leonardo DiCaprio is shaken by a guy in a green suit who is replaced by that amazing brown bear in The reborn. I think the same can be done simply by modifying these people with green suits not only by wearing a green suit, but also by wearing the same protective gear that a doctor would wear if they were working with a patient, shall we say. So you get someone in a green suit, but they're on top wearing the other actor's suit, and their hands are free, right? They cleaned their hands, but his face is covered with a real protective mask or something.

And as we have done many times before, we face replacements, because you have an actor. Very popular. I can't play the piano to save their lives, so you have someone else playing the piano and you glue that other person's face. So it would be very much like that, and we can achieve privacy and security, I think that way.

DEADLINE: How can LiDAR technology help when production resumes?

SAWICKI: All of these empty locations must be photographed and converted into a dimensional model. Elliot Mack, who invented Lightcraft technology, went to St. Mark's Square in Venice one morning before the sun came up. He took a thousand or more still photographs of each pillar, the floor, the walls, everything, and then, painstakingly, for a month, made a photographic replica of St. Mark's Square. Another example of that: there was this tomb that was opened in Egypt. They sent a photographer who shot the walls, all these hieroglyphs, perhaps a foot away, very detailed photographs. And then they recreated this grave on a set of photorealistic computer graphics, essentially, and then they have it in a museum. People put on glasses and are actually walking through the grave space. They can go next to the wall and practically smell the paint, and it's very detailed, and this is an amazing opportunity for people to do the photogrammetry process, and what I mean by that, let's say you have a pillar. Now at St. Mark’s Place, each pillar is unique in itself. What Elliot did was take his still pictures, and he walked around the pillar, 360 degrees, and he was able to do one dimensional thing with all those still pictures. I think the physics behind that goes back to the 19th century, but computers now, with their power, can assemble all of this and create a photorealistic duplicate of what they're photographing.

DEADLINE: So there is a great opportunity here, because it is laborious and expensive to digitally erase people when you try to create a clean location, right?

SAWICKI: Exactly correct, especially if the camera is moving and all that. Like, we had to do that for Eternal glow of the immaculate mind in Custom Film Effects. They fired at Grand Central Station. We are not going to close that place, are we? And the two actors are walking and they are all disappearing around them. Usually when that is done you shoot at a clean place.

The camera is locked, and you absolutely must put a beauty light close to the actor to make it look great, but you can't do it without seeing the beauty light. So you go ahead and shoot with the beauty light, and then you tell the actor to get out of the way. You bring out the beauty light and shoot the set by yourself. So it makes it easy to erase the beauty light. But at Grand Central Station, you have to beg and borrow from the areas around people to clear them. You would take the empty spot where the actor was standing and then use it to put it on top of them when they are standing there and vice versa. So you're chasing him to try to use some material to put on top of them and make them disappear. If you don't shoot an empty room, you have to do that, and it takes a long time.