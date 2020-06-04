Hood lock problem causes Nissan to recall nearly 1.9 million cars – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DETROIT (/AP) – For the fourth time, Nissan is recalling hundreds of thousands of midsize cars in the United States and Canada to fix a lockout problem that could allow the hood to open as the cars move.

The latest recall covers nearly 1.9 million Altima vehicles and includes cars from the 2013 to 2015 model years that were previously recalled. It has also been extended to the model years 2016 to 2018.

Nissan has previously said that a coating can come off the latch on the secondary hood, exposing the bare metal. Over time, the metal can rust and cause the secondary latch to remain open. If the main latch is not closed and cars are driven, the secondary latch may not keep the hood down as designed, Nissan said.

Some of the cars were recalled in 2014, with another recall in 2015, which involved fixing a lever and adjusting and lubricating the secondary latches. In a 2016 recall, Nissan replaced the latches with new ones.

The company says it has 16 reports of accidents and / or minor injuries due to the problem, all on cars that didn't get the replacement latches. There are no reports of accidents or injuries on cars with new latches, Nissan said.

Now, the company has decided to make another recall that includes all Altimas from 2013 to 2018 after receiving a small number of reports of unexpected openings. Nissan found that if the primary latches are not closed, contaminants can build up on the new secondary latches without regular maintenance, causing them to fail.

Nissan doesn't have a solution yet, so owners will receive a letter this month with instructions for proper latch inspection and maintenance. Once a final remedy is developed, they will receive another letter telling them to take their cars to the dealers for the free repair.

"All affected vehicle owners should inspect and lubricate the hood latch according to the instructions in the owner's manual and always make sure the hood is fully closed after its release," the Nissan statement said.

The Altima was once Nissan's best-selling vehicle in the United States, but in recent years it has been replaced by the small Rogue SUV.

