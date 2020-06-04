Holy Land CEO fires daughter after racist posts of her resurgent past – Up News Info

The CEO of Holy Land, a gourmet grocery store, bakery and deli in the Twin Cities, has announced the decision to fire his own daughter after racist publications from her past resurface.

CEO Majdi Wadi addressed the incident on the company's Facebook page on Thursday morning.

"As a business that was formed by immigrants, we do not tolerate this type of behavior because it is completely against our beliefs and faith," said Wadi.

Wadi went on to explain that while her daughter, Lianne Wadi, was a teenager when she made the racist charges, her employment with the company was terminated.

"I think these social media posts do not accurately reflect who my daughter is as a person now as she has been involved in improving herself and her community by donating her time and energy to advocate for all people of color," Wadi explained. “Before these publications appeared, my daughter had already participated in protests by the Black Lives Matter movement. I have personally watched her provide assistance to families and businesses in the Twin Cities and will continue to do so. ”

Wadi added that he sincerely apologizes for the "senseless insults,quot; and is committed to ensuring that his family and team members demonstrate high integrity and moral compass patterns in the future.

"We understand your right to feel frustrated and upset," said Wadi. "We are committed to educating ourselves more, growing and improving ourselves as a company and as a family."

The company, which specializes in healthy Mediterranean cuisine, has offices in Northeast Minneapolis, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and Midtown Global Market.

Following the announcement, Midtown Global Market posted on its Facebook page announcing the termination of its lease with Holy Land Grocery, Butcher Shop & Deli.

