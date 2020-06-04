His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Britain's offer in Hong Kong ups the ante with China
Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised the stakes in a beer confrontation with China on Wednesday, vowing to allow nearly three million Hong Kong people to live and work in the UK if Beijing moves forward with a new national security law on the former British colony.
Mr. Johnson's offer opens the door to a significant influx of people fleeing Hong Kong if the situation on the ground deteriorates further. But it leaves thorny questions unanswered about how difficult it would be for these newcomers to obtain British citizenship.
China rejected the idea, declaring that Britain has no right to make such an offer to Hong Kong residents who are Chinese citizens.
Confident China: Despite retaliatory movements, Beijing considers its position to be strong, while the rest of the world is divided and is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. The United States, for example, will hurt itself more when facing Hong Kong, authorities believe.
More Police Charges for Floyd's Death, More Riots in America
The three Minneapolis police officers who did not intervene while George Floyd was killed were Accused of assisting in his death, and authorities brought a more severe charge, second-degree murder, against the officer who used his knee to hold Mr. Floyd to the ground for nearly nine minutes.
On the ninth consecutive night of protests about the murder, thousands of people gathered in various cities, issuing intense calls for change to the American police.
In Washington, the military had a subtle exception to President Trump's approach. Defense Secretary Mark Esper said active duty military troops should not be dispatched to control the wave of protests, at least for now, a position at odds with their commander-in-chief.
Dear America: A world paralyzed by the unrest in the United States reacted with emotions ranging from horror to hope. From a war survivor in Italy to a Kenyan activist raising five children, we collect some of his impressions.
Obama's support: Former President Barack Obama supported the efforts of peaceful protesters demanding police reforms during his first comments to the camera since the wave of protests began.
Can "travel bubbles,quot; build confidence in the flight?
After months of blocked borders, countries that have suffocated the coronavirus are trying to choreograph a risky dance: bringing visitors back regardless of another outbreak of uncontrolled contagion.
Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania withdrew mutual restrictions on May 15, while excluding the others; Australia and New Zealand are following suit. Denmark and Norway are opening on June 15, but not Sweden, which had a looser block.
In interviews, travel experts, officials and business leaders describe how they are trying to rebuild the trust on which international aviation depends.
Venetians defend themselves: In Italy, an addiction to tourism has left many residents out of the historic centers and displaced authentic Italian life. By lifting the country's travel restrictions, Venice residents want to demonstrate that fewer tourists could be good for their city.
Berlin restrictions: Germany will lift its travel ban in 29 European countries, including Britain, on June 15 and replace it with notices. Under the new rules, if regional infections increase, country-specific bans could be reinstated.
Here are our latest pandemic updates and maps.
Crowdsourcing helps a file of Nazi victims
The Arolsen Archives attracted thousands of online volunteers, many trapped in their home due to the pandemic blockade, to work as Amateur archivists documenting Nazi atrocities. To date, they have added more than 120,000 names, dates of birth, and prisoner numbers to the "Every Name Counts,quot; project.
For descendants, relatives, historians, and curious members of the public, the online collection is a unique resource. "No one can overstate the importance of that archive," said a Holocaust historian at New York City University. "It is quintessential."
This is what is happening the most.
McCann case: A German sex offender who lived intermittently in Portugal between 1995 and 2007 is under investigation into Suspected murder in the 2007 disappearance of Madeleine McCann, a 3-year-old Brit who disappeared from a hotel room in Portugal, authorities said. The man, who was not named, is in prison with an unrelated sentence.
Vaccines: The Trump administration selected five companies as the most likely to produce a coronavirus vaccine, compared to a group of about 12. They are Moderna, a biotech company; the combination of Oxford University and AstraZeneca; and the pharmaceutical companies Johnson & Johnson, Merck and Pfizer.
German bank: New York banking regulators have spent months investigating the disgraced financial Jeffrey Epstein's dealings with Deutsche Bank, who loaned him money and held dozens of accounts until shortly before his death.
Cyclone Nisarga: A powerful storm made landfall with unusual force in the state of Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, India, with a population of approximately 20 million. But as the cyclone moved inland, authorities said the city could have prevented the worst.
Snapshot: Above, Amsterdam's red light district, home to the city's large population of sex workers. The district is still closed, although the rest of the city is reopening. Many of the workers are worried, they will fall into poverty. Others are working in secret.
Goal.com: British sports media company DAZN is in final stage talks to Sell the popular soccer website Goal.com for $ 125 million to investment firm TPG as it raises cash for its money-losing sports streaming platform.
Plus: The Bundesliga has now played three dozen games under a coronavirus-inspired protocol. Can you help show leagues around the world how to get back into action?
What we are reading: This Vox article about dating as a transgender woman. "I haven't read anything that has made me feel hopeful in weeks," said Taffy Brodesser-Akner, writer for The Times magazine. But this piece "reminded me of the optimism of self-discovery that we are all capable of, even in terrible times."
Cook: This chef's potato omelette from El Bulli, the famous restaurant in Spain that closed in 2011, evokes the flavors of a labor-intensive omelette, but takes just a few minutes to assemble and cook.
Read: Our critic calls Masha Gessen's new book, "Surviving Autocracy," a scathing look at President Trump. Ms. Gessen writes that he was "probably the first leading party candidate to run not for president but for autocrat."
Listens: We asked Yo-Yo Ma, John Williams, Andrew Lloyd Webber and others to share the cello music that moves them. Listen to their choices.
Remembering Christo: The artist who wrapped cityscapes on an epic scale died Sunday at the age of 84. Here it is A look at his great projects.
At Home has our complete collection of ideas what to read, cook, watch and do while staying safe at home.
Feeling lost in the kitchen.
Not everyone uses time at home to grow a sourdough starter. Food expert Priya Krishna write to us about how necessity has forced new home cooks to face their biggest fear: using their kitchens.
The result is a plethora of blackened pots and smoke-filled apartments, but also a few wins, like fried eggs and a decent carbonara.
Priya tells us about Melissa Hodges, for example, a 22-year-old girl who thought it would be her great opportunity to learn to cook. Then he tried to heat up a frozen cheese pizza.
"I put it in the oven at a random temperature because I didn't bother reading the instructions," Hodges recalled. "About 20 minutes later, it fell through the cracks in my oven." The result was both pasty and charred.
Another challenge to overcome is a lack of enthusiasm for cooking.
"I don't want to feed my son frozen chicken and pizza," Miranda Richardson, a police administrator, told Priya. But what she chooses to do instead, may not meet with him. "Children tell the truth when they don't like food."
She said she is actually a good cook, she recently made a vanilla cake, but she still doesn't like to cook. "Being in that kitchen just doesn't make me happy," he said.
