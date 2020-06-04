His briefing on Thursday – The New York Times

Britain's offer in Hong Kong ups the ante with China

Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised the stakes in a beer confrontation with China on Wednesday, vowing to allow nearly three million Hong Kong people to live and work in the UK if Beijing moves forward with a new national security law on the former British colony.

Mr. Johnson's offer opens the door to a significant influx of people fleeing Hong Kong if the situation on the ground deteriorates further. But it leaves thorny questions unanswered about how difficult it would be for these newcomers to obtain British citizenship.

China rejected the idea, declaring that Britain has no right to make such an offer to Hong Kong residents who are Chinese citizens.

Confident China: Despite retaliatory movements, Beijing considers its position to be strong, while the rest of the world is divided and is still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic. The United States, for example, will hurt itself more when facing Hong Kong, authorities believe.