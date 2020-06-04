Here's what you should know about Hyphen Academy virtual talk Sunday – Up News Info Detroit

– Hypen Academy –– a virtual learning institution focused on removing educational barriers– is ready to organize a conversation about tangible solutions to help and heal the black community.

The virtual conversation is scheduled for Sunday at 4 p.m. via Zoom and Facebook live.

Here are the participants:

Pastor Marcus Ways: Pastor of the Christian Gospel Center, COGIC and Vice President of the Council of Pastors and Elders COGIC

Attorney Patricia Ways

Jahmarhl Crawford: Author of Prophecy: Exemption and Redemption

Bishop Milton Hawkins: Pastor of the Temple of Liberation, COGIC

Charlise Randall: BlackSplash Healthcare Consultant and Author: Be Black and Mobile in White America

Hyphen Academy was started by a union of African American graduates and current students from Harvard, Howard, University of Michigan, Georgetown Law, and California Berkeley, all dedicated to improving student access to education.

“Unleashed by the COVID-19 crisis, we saw an opportunity for us to refine our educational system; students should have easy access to learning outside the classroom, and Hyphen provides that connection. "

For more information on Hyphen Academy, visit here.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related