Here's an updated list of positive cases, deaths – Up News Info Detroit

– The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced additional positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

This brings the statewide total of COVID-19 cases to 58,241 and 5,595 deaths as of Thursday at 3 p.m.

* The deaths announced Thursday include 13 deaths identified during a review of vital records.

38,099 people in Michigan have recovered from the coronavirus as of May 29.

Recovery Note: During this response, MDHHS is reviewing vital record statistics to identify any laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases that are 30 days from their onset of illness to represent recovery status. As the pandemic continues to plague Michigan, this group will expand to include more cases. Recovered is defined as the number of people with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 who are alive 30 days after the start (or the reference date if the start is not available). The number of people recovered on May 29, 2020 represents people confirmed by COVID-19 with a start date of April 29, 2020 or earlier. If a person dies from a COVID-related cause,gt; 30 days from start / referral, they are removed from the number of people recovered. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by jurisdiction updated 6/4/2020 County Confirmed cases Reported deaths Alcona 17 one Allegan 223 6 6 Alpena 96 9 9 Antrim 12 Arenac 3. 4 one Baraga one Barry Sixty-five 2 Bay 326 24 Benzie 4 4 Berrien 646 53 Branch 126 2 Calhoun 398 2. 3 Cass 85 3 Charlevoix fifteen one Cheboygan twenty-one one Chippewa 2 clear 19 2 Clinton 142 eleven Crawford 59 5 5 Delta 17 2 Detroit city 11116 1388 Dickinson 5 5 2 Eaton 192 6 6 Ant twenty-one 2 Genesee 2046 253 Gladwin 18 years one Gogebic 5 5 one Great tour 28 5 5 Gratiot 76 eleven Hillsdale 170 24 Houghton 7 7 Ferret 48 one Ingham 755 27 Ionia 154 4 4 Iosco 95 9 9 Iron one Isabella 78 7 7 Jackson 459 28 Kalamazoo 858 58 Kalkaska 19 2 Kent 3851 95 lake 6 6 Lapeer 192 30 Leelanau eleven Lenawee 155 5 5 Livingston 405 26 Luce 3 Mackinac 8 Macomb 6790 828 Manistee eleven Marquette 56 eleven Mason 32 Mecosta twenty-one 2 Menominee 8 Inland 82 8 Missaukee sixteen one Monroe 474 twenty Montcalm 69 one Montmorency 5 5 Muskegon 675 37 Newaygo 111 Oakland 8438 1006 Oceana 94 2 Ogemaw 2. 3 one Osceola 12 Oscoda 5 5 one Otsego 102 10 Ottawa 807 38 Presque Island eleven Roscommon twenty-one Saginaw 1065 109 Sanilac 42 5 5 school 4 4 Shiawassee 239 26 St Clair 453 43 Saint Joseph 133 3 Tuscola 188 25 Van buren 150 6 6 Washtenaw 1347 100 Wayne 9474 1104 Wexford 12 3 MDOC * 3987 70 FCI ** 152 4 4 Unknown 12 Out of state 30 Totals 58241 5595

* Michigan Department of Corrections

** Federal Correctional Institute

* Michigan Department of Corrections

Note on cumulative counts: This report is provisional and is subject to change. As public health investigations of individual cases continue, there will be corrections to the status and details of referred cases that result in changes to this report.The city of Detroit and Wayne County are reported separately.

Note on deaths: Deaths must be reported by health care providers, coroners / medical examiners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

Note on jurisdictional classification: To provide more accurate data, the "Other,quot; jurisdiction category will no longer be used. Michigan Department of Corrections cases will be listed under "MDOC,quot;. Cases from the federal correctional institution will be listed under "FCI,quot;.

Note on the case mortality rate: The case fatality rate is the number of people who have died from COVID-19 associated causes out of the total number of people with confirmed COVID-19 infections. It is used as a measure of the severity of the disease. Several factors can affect this number. Until recently, laboratory tests of COVID-19 were a priority for hospitalized people due to the limited availability of tests. As a result, COVID-19 infections were more frequently identified in people who were more seriously ill. This would lead to a higher case fatality rate. As more people with minor illnesses are screened, the death rate is likely to decrease.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear as little as two days or up to 14 days after exposure to the virus.

They include:

Fever.

Cough.

Difficulty breathing.

For the latest issues, visit here. Updated daily at 3 p.m. with coronavirus updates included starting at 10 a.m.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related