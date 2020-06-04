Here's a list of weekend construction in Metro Detroit – Up News Info Detroit

METRO DETROIT (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced weekend construction work on the Detroit Metro.

MDOT says weather affects all work and causes delays or cancellations for me.

Here is a list of the planned construction:

I-94 :

Macomb / Wayne – EB I-94 CLOSED, M-3 / Gratiot in Detroit at 696. Sat 5am-Sun 10pm. Diversion NB M-3.

Macomb – EB I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, Little Mack 14 miles, Saturdays 5 a.m. M. A 5 a. M.

Macomb – EB I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, 21 miles to M-19 / New Haven, Saturdays from 4 am to Sun 5:30 pm.

Wayne – WB I-94 on M-10, right lane closed, Friday 9 am-5pm.

Wayne – WB I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, M-1 / Woodward to M-10, Friday 8 pm-Mon 5am.

M-1 : (Woodward Ave)

Wayne – NB / SB M-1 CLOSED, Warren to E / W Grand Blvd, Friday 8pm – Mon 5am.

M-3 : (Gratiot Avenue)

Wayne – RAMPS NB / SB M-3 CLOSED to EB I-94, Saturdays 5 am-Sun 10pm.

M-10 : (Lodge)

Wayne – SB M-10, Grand Blvd to I-94, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Friday 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-53 : (Van Dyke)

Wayne – RAMPS NB / SB M-53 CLOSED to EB I-94, Saturdays 5 am-Sun 10pm.

M-102: (8 Miles )

Wayne – RAMPS EB / WB M-102 CLOSED to EB I-94, Saturdays 5 am-Sun 10pm.

