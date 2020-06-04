Her grandmother beat COVID-19. So shoot a sweet 67 at the Colorado Open? That is easy. – Up News Info

With her putter making the birds sing and the Snowy Rocky Mountains glowing in the distance, Jennifer Kupcho reminded me of how splendid golf can be during a time when all the beautiful we take for granted now feels fragile and uncertain.

"It would be great to get my first professional victory … It is definitely a high priority," Kupcho said Wednesday, after shooting a sweet 67, which placed her second on the leaderboard in a round of the CoBank Colorado Open.

At the tender age of 23, Kupcho has already filed a claim as the best female golfer to ever come out of Colorado. Last year, she won the inaugural Augusta National Women & # 39; s Amateur, as well as more than $ 500,000 per rookie on the LPGA Tour. Her 2019 reads like a fairy tale.

But when she was introduced to the first tee at the Green Valley Ranch Golf Club, the gallery that welcomed her home consisted of no one except Mom and Dad who cheered from behind the masks necessary in these strange and pandemic times.

"We wanted to follow the rules," said Janet Kupcho, grateful to attend the first major sporting event in this state since the pandemic closed everything in March.

The coronavirus has ripped pages from the sports calendar and has rewritten the rules for how the games we love are played. Organized without fans, the 26th Women's Colorado Open defines the new normal.

"Slow day in professional sports?" Mike Kupcho asked, wondering if a sports journalist who makes a living with John Elway somehow got lost in the tall grass of an 18-hole track near Denver International Airport.

"I have never been so happy to be on a golf course in my life like this opportunity to see your daughter play," I replied.

And it was the absolute truth, despite a journalistic career that has blessed me with the opportunity to hear the roar of the Masters as a rock concert on Easter Sunday and see Tiger Woods win the British Open at St. Andrews. Like all fans in Colorado, I'm starving for the unique thrill of live sports. For me, this local tournament is as delicious as a bacon and cheese burger.

When Kupcho pulled out a 3-wood and shot 265 yards on reeds dancing in a water hazard to gently land his golf ball on a par 5 green, it gave me chills that I didn't feel in nearly three months.

"It was nice to have my parents here with me," said Jennifer. "They couldn't see me play in a tournament because I don't know when."

And what a thrill it will also be for their maternal grandparents, nonagenarians locked up by the coronavirus, to see the name of a loved one in the headlines of the sports page. "They read The Post every day and get excited every time they see their granddaughter's name in the newspaper," said Janet Kupcho.

This pandemic can hit home so hard it can shake the foundation of any Colorado home.

Although Mike Kupcho doesn't swing a driver as sweetly as his daughter, he does possess the skills of a 12-year-old disabled person. And that's not bad at all. But after a tough seven-month stretch in which his sister and father died, crowned by their 84-year-old mother who survived a combat with COVID-19 inside a local memory care center where other residents died, Mike He was so emotionally spent that something as familiar as an 8-iron was beginning to feel strangely strange in his hands.

So, during a recent practice round for the Colorado Open, it's understandable why he stood on tee number 17 with a daughter he taught the game to, looking at the 195 meters between him and the pin, with the harsh understanding that he was only 12 years old. punches below an embarrassing score of 100, with two difficult holes to play.

"How are you dad?" Jennifer asked lovingly.

Her father grabbed that trusty old 8-iron and fired a shot on the par-3 green, then sank a birdie putt. He marched to the 18th tee, doing the pessimistic calculations that eventually interfere with the heads of all golfers, imagining that he still had nine shots to shoot 99.

"And I used all nine hits, including three putts, to break 100," said Mike, laughing at his fight. "But I did what I had to do. I made it happen. "

In 2020, isn't that a new definition of beauty?

In these crazy pandemic times, simply finding any way to survive and move on must register on the scorecard as a great victory.