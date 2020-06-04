Heidi Klum stuns in Redemption's zebra print dress in America & # 39; s Got Talent

Heidi Klum stunned the America has talent Premiere while wearing a zebra print one shoulder mini dress from Redemption. The 47-year-old supermodel and presenter celebrated her birthday on June 1, 2020 and continues to amaze her fans with her beauty and grace. Heidi wore her long blonde hair loose and flowing over her shoulders and chose a nude colored lipstick with black eyeliner that accentuated her eyes along with her wispy bangs. The Redemption dress featured multiple layers of ruffles and the dress is ready for any red carpet premiere, as evidenced by Heidi Klum. Heidi chose a black manicure to complement the dress and combined the look with black stilettos. The dress costs approximately $ 1800 and is in high demand since Heidi wore it at the premiere.

Heidi looked stunning in the dress and the short length showed off her toned legs. By sharing multiple photos and videos of herself in the outfit on her social media pages, the response was excellent.

You can see a photo of the red carpet featuring Heidi Klum in Redemption, the zebra print dress below.

The second photo shows a close-up of Heidi's face and hairstyle along with the zebra print ruffled dress.

In the next video player, Heidi Klum was seen walking through the crowds of America has talent fans waiting to see the show.

A photo and video of Heidi Klum in the black and white zebra print dress kissing a pig also went viral.

You can watch a video below of Heidi in the Redemption dress as her judges assess how they feel about her return to the show.

You can see a group photo with Justices Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and host Terry Crews below. As you can see from the photo, the ruffles on Heidi's dress were very flamboyant and extended down to Howie Mandel's suit jacket.

You can watch another video of Heidi Klum and Sofia Vergara below.

What do you think of the Heidi Klum Redemption One-Shoulder Zebra Print Dress?

