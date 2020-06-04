Harry Styles seen amid protesters from Black Lives Matter

Harry Styles, the former One Direction singer, voiced his support for the Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles, Just Jared revealed. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter was seen holding posters, marching, and at one point even knelt.

Fans took photos and videos of Harry and shared them on Twitter:

harry styles protesting ˎˊ˗

– a very necessary thread: pic.twitter.com/F21YMjjEid – . (@darlingflicker) June 3, 2020

A fan of the singer who goes by the name Angela said that she marched alongside the artist, and what it meant to her to be there with him. She added that it was great to hear about other stars like Ariana Grande and Halsey protesting the same things that matter to her.

She wrote: "I feel validated!" Another Twitter user said he didn't care what Harry Style fans had to say, he just wanted to show Harry doing his part, being respectful of other people, giving water and also sharing words of encouragement.

Of course, Harry Styles is not the only singer and songwriter seen amid the protesters. As Angela noted above, Halsey was also seen giving medical attention to an injured protester. In addition, yesterday, Bridget Hill reported that Jaime King was also in the middle of the protesters.

On June 3, Bridget Hill read a post on a social network from the Black summer star in which he said he was among many people who were arrested, loaded onto a bus and taken to the other side of town. He complained about the conditions in which the protesters were staying.

According to King, she was among a large group of people who were detained for approximately four hours. The police sent a group of people from the 77th Precinct to San Pedro. He complained about the poor conditions, including the lack of toilets, medicines and also of people who needed medical attention.

Additionally, King shared a post in which he offered his massive platform to Krystina Arielle Tigner. She said it was her way of "amplifying,quot; the black voices in the middle of #BlackOutTuesday.



