Halsey recognizes his & # 39; White Passing & # 39; privilege as he continues to fearlessly take the lead in BLM protests

Halsey, who fans know is biracial, who has a black father, talked about being "white,quot; because of her light skin color. That said, the singer acknowledged that she is not "susceptible to the same violence,quot; as other people who are part of the community.

The artist who has passionately led the protests after the mindless murder of George Floyd turned to her platform to share a few more words through her Twitter account.

Halsey admitted that she is one of the people who enjoys the white privilege: I am a passing white. It is not my place to say "we,quot;, it is my place to help. I have pain for my family, but nobody is going to kill me for the color of my skin. I have always been proud of who I am, but it would be a disservice to say "we,quot; when I am not susceptible to the same violence. "

She has been a very vocal part of the Black Lives Matter movement and has always been present at protests since the terrible murder of Floyd by a police officer.

The ex-boyfriend, rapper Yungblud, also joined the celebrity, and the two reunited for their common goal.

They both wear protective masks as the COVID-19 virus remains a threat and they also have a sign that says Black Lives Mather as they march peacefully.

Halsey demonstrated that she is ready to take the lead and put herself at the forefront of the protests even though that would put her in danger.

As you probably know, the police forces present in the protests have been using force and violence in the form of hitting peaceful protesters with batons, as well as the use of tear gas and even rubber bullets.

In an IG Live video, Halsey can be heard yelling at police officers that ‘A true patriot is a person who is not afraid to rebel against his government for the sake of his fellow citizens. We are patriots, you are cowards! "



