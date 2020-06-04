Hailey Baldwin Bieber puts her beach body on full display in two-piece Juillet swimsuit

Hailey Baldwin Bieber continues to show off her beach body in full display, and is now showing off her toned figure in a two-piece Juillet swimsuit. By sharing a photo of her with his 27.4 million followers on Instagram, Hailey posted a photo of her wearing the red bikini while in a sauna. Justin and Hailey had been to Canada, where they were quarantined for the Coronavirus, but the couple returned home to Los Angeles and returned to the United States. Hailey captioned the photo in "quarantine sweat,quot; and raised her hands to her face and covered her eyes.

The photo offers an outdoor view and you can see the wood paneling above the sauna where Hailey is sitting on the edge. Behind her, the scene looks picturesque with clouds in the sky and another apparent outdoor spa. Hailey wears the Sari Bikini Top combined with the Scarlet Zoe Bikini Bottom.

The Sari bikini top is bandeau style and strapless. Instead, it has a straight edge and is made of nylon and elastane for support.

The Zoe bikini bottoms have a high cut and are designed to create an elongated look for the legs.

You can check out the bikini and photo that Hailey Bieber shared on Instagram below.

Hailey is 23 years old and has been married to Justin Bieber for two years. The couple married a second time in September 2019 to attend a wedding with their family. Justin and Hailey continue to have a strong and healthy marriage and it is clear that they are both madly in love with each other. They have been running a Facebook live series called "The Biebers,quot; where they answer fans' questions and show an inside look at their marital life together.

What do you think of Hailey Baldwin Bieber's photo? Do you like Juillet's red swimsuit on her?

