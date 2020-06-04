Gyms May Officially Reopen in Colorado Under New Coronavirus Guidelines

State health officials finalized the long-awaited guidelines on Thursday to reopen gyms, fitness classes, recreation centers and other indoor sports facilities, allowing them to operate at a capacity of up to 25% or 50 people per room, whichever is less, as long as the limbs can be kept 6 feet away.

That's a significant difference from the draft guidelines that were released Tuesday for a public comment period that ended Wednesday. Those guidelines said that "recreators,quot; would be allowed in groups of 10 people per room.

"This is more than I thought they would do, which makes me happy," said Crossfit Broadway owner Jason Kelly, who was already teaching three or four people under previously in force Safer at Home guidelines. "That is a pretty big increase for us, so it fits a little better to our business model. I think the membership is going to be very happy with that, that we can get back to some normalcy."

Kristen Baylis, owner of Pure Barre in Lakewood, plans to reopen on Friday. She said she speculated that the increase from 10 people per room to 25% capacity or 50 people was a response to the rejection of the bigger gyms, a completely different dynamic from her small boutique studio.

RELATED: Yoga studios, boutique gym not sure if they'll be able to overcome coronavirus closings

"If you were like a 24-hour Fitness, you could have 10 and I could have 10," said Baylis. "I think this is friendlier to bigger gyms. We will never have more than 10 people. I think one thing to note is that just like restaurants can't survive 50% of their capacity in the long term, gyms can't survive 25% of their capacity in the long term. But in the short term, at least this is a start to rebuild our memberships. ”

Kelsey Donahue, the regional manager for Orangetheory Fitness, said 25% of capacity could be problematic for her studies.

"In our medium-sized study, we have up to 45 people working at the same time," Donahue said. "We'll just have to figure out how that works for us, and if that works for us. Is it even profitable to have only 11-person classes when we typically have up to 45?

Other guidelines established by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment say that gyms should:

Discourage the use of shared equipment and ensure that all equipment is clean and sanitized between each use.

Close the series of lockers to promote distance and reduce meetings in bathrooms, showers, and locker rooms.

Provide access to hand sanitizer.

Request that staff members and guests cover their faces.

Perform symptom and temperature controls for employees.

Post signs for employees and customers that describe hand and respiratory hygiene.

Pools are limited to 25% of their capacity, or up to 50 people, and CDPHE says it is "strongly recommended,quot; to limit pool activity to lap swimming.

CDPHE also finalized its guide to outdoor recreation, which can be found here.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter, The Adventurist, to receive outdoor news directly to your inbox.