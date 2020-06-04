Grieving father struggles to keep going – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Four years ago, I had a serious work accident. I was preparing for my fourth surgery. It was a risky procedure, and there was a good chance he would never walk again. I was terrified.

Just before my surgery, my wife left, which in itself was difficult, but she also abandoned her four children. Three of them were my stepchildren (they were biologically his).

The two years since he left have been extremely difficult because three of our four children stayed with me and the fourth moved with his biological father. My surgery went very well. It took a long time, but I can walk again.

However, my biggest concern has always been children. My ex-wife ignores them all. She has never helped support them.

They are so mad at her and I don't want them to carry that anger and resentment, because that's how I've been all my life. I want you to be happy.

I give them all the love I have, but the abandonment of their mother has been devastating for all of them. I don't care about the pain he caused me personally, but my children love their mother.

It shatters me that I only call them every four to five weeks, and only see them once or twice a year.

I'm just a broken old man who might really need some advice.

– Broken heart

Dear broken: In order for you to help your children overcome this estrangement, it is vital that you find ways to break less. Your physical recovery is a triumph. Now you need to continue to expand and demonstrate your emotional resilience.

Based on your narrative, it seems like your ex's reprehensible behavior has become a defining experience for you. But is not. What he's doing now – constant nurturing through this storm – this is what defines him!

You have to show your children that life goes on and that you and they have some control over what happens next. I hope they build on a legacy of positive and hopeful experiences that will become the next defining chapters. Build your friendships with other adults. Other successful single parents (moms and dads) will help show you the way.

You can also explore the possibility of legally adopting your stepchildren, so they always know they should be together. Changing your legal status from stepdad to "dad,quot; could help everyone stay together as a family.

Dear Amy: I have been married for five years. We have two beautiful children. Although we have had typical ups and downs, we are happy.

In high school, I had a serious boyfriend for three years. It was a very emotionally abusive and very unhealthy relationship for me.

However, for the past year and a half, I've had dreams of this high school boyfriend every night!

Some dreams are a little wet, but most of them are like clips from a life not lived. We are doing daily chores in our home, spending time with your family, hanging out with friends.

The best thing is that I am so happy in these dreams! My rational mind knows that there have been few positive aspects of this relationship for over a decade, but what difference does it make? A dream or two is one thing, but 18 months of them?

– Confused dreamer

Dear dreamer: Our subconscious sometimes emerges during dreams to help us solve problems in our waking lives. I suggest that you start writing your dreams every day to find emerging patterns that you can interpret. The act of writing will help you remember specific details of your dream.

My own interpretation is that you could feel guilty for staying in such an unhealthy relationship for so long. Rewriting the old script (exploring "life not lived,quot;) could be the way your mind tries to drive an attitude of acceptance and forgiveness towards your younger self. I hope you follow this notice.

The fact that you are having these dreams every night without resolution is cause for concern. A psychologist might help you turn the corner and dream differently.

Dear Amy: "Sheltering in Wisconsin,quot; expressed concern about the coronavirus, and in his response, advised him to "clean,quot; the shared handles with disinfectant.

Amy, these disinfectant wipes may not be as useful as you think they contain the virus.

– Worried

Dear interested party: If I were concerned about transmission from a door knob, I would open the door with the wipe itself, to avoid direct contact.

