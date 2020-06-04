Grieving father struggles to keep going – Up News Info

Dear Amy: Four years ago, I had a serious work accident. I was preparing for my fourth surgery. It was a risky procedure, and there was a good chance he would never walk again. I was terrified.

Just before my surgery, my wife left, which in itself was difficult, but she also abandoned her four children. Three of them were my stepchildren (they were biologically his).

The two years since he left have been extremely difficult because three of our four children stayed with me and the fourth moved with his biological father. My surgery went very well. It took a long time, but I can walk again.

However, my biggest concern has always been children. My ex-wife ignores them all. She has never helped support them.

They are so mad at her and I don't want them to carry that anger and resentment, because that's how I've been all my life. I want you to be happy.

I give them all the love I have, but the abandonment of their mother has been devastating for all of them. I don't care about the pain he caused me personally, but my children love their mother.

It shatters me that I only call them every four to five weeks, and only see them once or twice a year.

I'm just a broken old man who might really need some advice.

– Broken heart

Dear broken: In order for you to help your children overcome this estrangement, it is vital that you find ways to break less. Your physical recovery is a triumph. Now you need to continue to expand and demonstrate your emotional resilience.

Based on your narrative, it seems like your ex's reprehensible behavior has become a defining experience for you. But is not. What he's doing now – constant nurturing through this storm – this is what defines him!

