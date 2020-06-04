Governor Whitmer apologizes for suggesting to Google people how to cut their hair – Up News Info Detroit

In a phone interview on the Mojo In The Morning radio show, Governor Gretchen Whitmer apologized to hairdressers and barbers, suggesting that people can Google how to cut their hair, referring to their initial policy of keeping beauty salons closed. .

When asked why haircuts are allowed in 49 states, and not Michigan, Whitmer replied "I made a casual comment about,quot; Google it "… I didn't mean to offend people in this profession. I think it's important and licensed for some reason. These are professionals who take it seriously and interact intimately with the public, and that's why we have to take this very seriously on how we proceed to keep people safer. " She added: "If my comment offended people, I apologize for that, it was not my intention."

Whitmer also said that it is not exact 49 states, except that Michigan allows beauty salons and hairdressers to operate, as other states also have parts that allow and restrict salons due to COVID-19. "It's one of those personal services that is close and personal, and that's how COVID-19 is transmitted," Whitmer said. "I fervently hope that in the coming days and weeks we will return to normal until we have a vaccine, which includes haircuts and all of these other services that you are advocating for."

This apology comes after his comments Monday when he announced the lifting of the "stay home, stay safe,quot; order, but it still included salons, barbers, gyms, and movie theaters. The Detroit News reports that Owosso's barber Karl Manke is still cutting his hair despite his order and a court order demanding that his business be closed. In early May, the state revoked Manke's license.

