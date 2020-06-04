Governor Tim Walz announces another night curfew extension – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Mandatory overnight curfews have been in effect for the past five nights, and are not yet over. Governor Tim Walz announced Wednesday that the curfew will remain in effect tonight in Minneapolis-St. Paul and other cities that advertise them as needed, and they will remain in effect on Thursday night as well.

That will make it a curfew a week after George Floyd's death while in Minneapolis police custody.

The first three nights of curfew were from 8 p.m. at 6 a.m., but on Monday it was shortened to just 10 p.m. at 4 a.m. Those hours will remain in place for the next two days.

The curfew was also extended to the following cities:

Downtown Brooklyn: 10 p.m. Wednesday – 4:00 a.m. Thursday and Friday

"Minnesotans need more than ever to lean on their neighbors, introduce themselves to their communities and add their voice to this urgent conversation to address our systemic problems," said Walz. “However, they have made those sacrifices to stay home during curfew to help keep our neighborhoods safe. We are incredibly grateful that Minnesotans work with us so that we can focus our conversation and energy on justice for George Floyd. "

The curfew order was first implemented on Friday in response to the turmoil nights in the Twin Cities, with dozens of looted shops and buildings on fire.

On Friday, thousands ignored the curfew, and the resulting violence and destruction was possibly the most widespread in all the Twin Cities of any night in the past week.

However, the deployment of thousands of Minnesota National Guard troops on Saturday and Sunday worked to curb nighttime violence significantly.

As before, those who pass the curfew, unless they are emergency workers, journalists or fleeing a dangerous situation, will be subject to arrest.

A week ago, Floyd died after former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was recorded taping his knee on Floyd's neck for several minutes. Floyd lay on his stomach, handcuffed and begging for help, saying he couldn't breathe.