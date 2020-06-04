Google's leaked TV dongle looks like a fusion of Android TV and Chromecast

"Sabrina,quot;, the new Android TV dongle. Yes, it looks like a great Chromecast.

The remote control. "Now with a remote control,quot; is an interesting phrase. Android TV devices always come with a remote control, so it looks like it's aimed at Chromecast users.

It seems that Google will finally sell an Android TV dongle to the masses. XDA Developers has leaked promotional images from a device codenamed "Sabrina,quot;. The device looks like a slightly larger Chromecast with a remote control and runs Android TV.

The device is very much in the mold of an Amazon Fire Stick or Roku Stick, it is a small HDMI device that gives you all the benefits of a decoder in a wall mount compatible form factor. The remote control offers basic navigation, volume control, and voice commands through the Google Assistant.

9to5Google first reported on the existence of "Sabrina,quot;, saying it would be "a second-generation Chromecast Ultra,quot; that comes with a remote control and runs Android TV. The Chromecast "Ultra,quot; is the version of a Chromecast with 4K compatibility and currently costs $ 69. A report from the Protocol says that Sabrina will cost "about $ 80 or less."

Google should probably lower that price if it wants to be competitive with the rest of the streaming landscape. Amazon's 4K Fire Stick (which also runs Android and comes with a remote) costs $ 50. Roku, the industry leader, has a 4K remote-controlled dongle for $ 40. Google could say a great differentiator is that A handful of $ 60, AAA video games will run on Sabrina thanks to Google Stadia support, but Stadia is not doing well.

The leak also shows some screenshots of the software, which looks very different from the current version of Android TV. This new build combines content from multiple applications, breaking down the walled garden that generally exists around each service. Screenshots (and a video) of the new home screen user interface show a full-screen preview jumping from game of Thrones on HBO Max, for Our planet on Netflix, for Black widow at Disney Plus.

A "live,quot; section of the user interface was tightly integrated with YouTube TV, complete with a TV guide user interface. The new Android TV is also compatible with Nest cameras and has a full-screen Google Assistant results user interface.

Is this the beginning of the end for Chromecast?

It seems that we will enter a period of renewed interest in Google's Android TV. The company's latest consumer Android device was the first Android TV device, the Nexus Player, which was released in 2014. Since the update was cut in 2018, there has been no first-party hardware supported for Android TV. Google has released three developer "ADT,quot; devices, including a dongle form factor, but they lacked DRM support for playing Netflix and other critical media applications.

Google's disinterest in Android TV hardware is apparently due to the success of Chromecast, a $ 35 Google dongle that didn't have its own user interface or control system. At the time of Chromecast's launch in 2013, it was designed to be as cheap as possible, giving users an easy way to get YouTube, Google Music, and other services on their TV. In 2013, the lack of a separate Chromecast user interface and remote control was part of this "as cheap as possible,quot; philosophy, hence the split between Android TV and Chromecast. Chromecast was cheap and $ 35; Android TV was more of a premium experience that started at $ 100.

Today, however, the falling price of technology means that a division like this is not really necessary. As we said earlier, Amazon's Fire TV stick, which also runs Android in a dongle form factor and comes with a remote control, costs $ 35 for the HD version and $ 50 for the 4K version. Google is basically building the same product. If Google makes an HD version of Sabrina and releases it at a competitive price, there is no longer room for a separate Chromecast device. There certainly would be no room at the price of $ 35. Would Google want to sell a Chromecast for less than that? Otherwise, and if Google makes any sense (a moot point), we might be looking at the beginning of the end for the Chromecast line.

As far as software is concerned, Android TV and Chromecast have already been merged. All Android TV devices are also Chromecast receivers – the streaming experience is indistinguishable from that of a Chromecast if you don't want to grab a remote. That means there is no "ease of use,quot; benefit of a Chromecast on Android TV. Android TV is purely an update, with price as the only justification for existing Chromecast. But Amazon has shown that the price difference is no longer necessary.

For now, the rumors only point to a 4K version, which isn't attacking Chromecast's $ 35 price point. Rumors also suggest that Google is priced higher than all of its competitors, perhaps as artificial protection for Chromecast. Chromecast has been popular in the past, but as Protocol points out in its report, Chromecast is losing market share to its more capable competitors. Chromecast was a great entry-level device when Internet TV was an addition to cable, but as cable cutoff becomes the norm, people want a more capable device at a low price. The other problem is that each TV comes with some kind of smart functionality now, so Google is also competing with embedded systems.

Welcome back to Google TV?

Now would be a good time for a merger, as rumors point to a rebranding of Android TV. 9to5Google says Android TV will be renamed to "get this,quot; "Google TV,quot;.

The name "Google TV,quot; was already used by Google in 2010, as the company's original TV product, but is now apparently making a comeback. In the early days of smart TVs, Google TV devices were true clunkers that came with full QWERTY keyboards, were based on Android 2.x, and came with the inclusion of Chrome and Adobe Flash, which was a requirement for viewing web videos on time. For 2014, Google dropped the Google TV code base and started again with Android TV.

Resuscitating the "Google TV,quot; name would be in line with Google's rebranding efforts. We have seen the company move the Android brand away from anything other than a phone. The Android Market became Google Play, "Android Pay,quot; became "Google Pay,quot;, "Android Wear,quot; became "Wear OS,quot; and "Android Messages,quot; became "Messages by Google,quot;. The Google brand doesn't always make sense, but it seems to be limiting the "Android,quot; brand to a phone operating system, and anything that also runs on the Web or works with an iPhone changes its name to "Google." The Android brand was updated in 2019 with a new logo, so it doesn't seem like it's going anywhere. It just seems to be relegated to "Google Phone OS,quot;.

As for the hardware, Protocol says the device will use the "Nest,quot; brand, so it will presumably be called something like the "Google Nest TV,quot; that runs the Google TV software. The report also says Google was aiming for a summer launch, but warns that problems with COVID-19 could slow things down.

