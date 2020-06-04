Google Sued $ 5 Billion Over "Incognito,quot; Claims of "Shameful,quot; Browsing Data

A trio of Google users have filed a lawsuit seeking billions of dollars in damages for millions of people allegedly tricked into giving up their web usage data with promises of "private browsing,quot; in "incognito mode." "

"Through its ubiquitous data tracking business, Google knows who its friends are, what their hobbies are, what they like to eat, what movies they watch, where and when they like to shop, what are their favorite vacation destinations, what is His favorite color is, and even the most intimate and potentially embarrassing things you surf the Internet, regardless of whether you follow Google's advice to keep your activities "private," said the lawsuit filed in the United States District Court in San Jose. "Google has become an inexplicable treasure trove of information so detailed and expansive that George Orwell could never have dreamed of it."

The lawsuit focuses on the language that Mountain View's digital advertising giant uses to explain the incognito mode, with the plaintiffs highlighting a statement that the mode allows users to "surf the web privately,quot; and Google. points to warnings to users that explain "private,quot; browsing. t means no data is collected.

Google said it strongly disputes the claims in the lawsuit and would vigorously defend itself.

"Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the option to browse the Internet without your activity being saved on your browser or device," the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday. "As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites can collect information about your browsing activity during your session."

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Chasom Brown and Maria Nguyen of Los Angeles and William Byatt of Florida, seek class action and damages status of at least $ 5,000 each for "millions,quot; of people affected by the alleged data capture from June 2016. Those lawsuits, if awarded by the court, would compel Google to pay at least $ 5 billion in damages.

"To prevent information from being shared with Google, Google recommends that its consumers only need to start a browser such as Google Chrome, Safari, Microsoft Edge or Firefox in‘ private browsing mode, "the lawsuit filed Tuesday said.

However, regardless of whether a user selected private browsing, "Google continues to track, collect and identify their browsing data in real time, in contravention of federal and state wiretapping laws and in violation of the privacy rights of consumers ", the alleged demand. “Unbeknownst to most consumers, Google constantly tracks what they request and read, click-by-click and page-by-page, in real time.

"Google's various tracking tools, including Google Analytics and Google Ad Manager, are actually designed to automatically track users when they visit web pages, no matter what settings a user chooses."

The incognito mode homepage in Chrome says, "You can now browse privately, and other people using this device won't see your activity. However, downloads and bookmarks will be saved." The page says that Chrome will not save a user's browsing history, cookies, site data, and information entered on forms, but cautions that user activity may still be visible to visited websites, employers, schools and Internet service providers. A link on the page goes to a support page that clarifies that the reference to employers and schools refers to the use of work or school computers.

Incognito mode will not "prevent you from telling a website who you are," says the support page. "If you log into any website in incognito mode, that site will know that you are the one who is browsing and will be able to track your activities from then on."

The lawsuit claims that Google intercepts browsing data when private modes are used in other browsers, including Safari. Google's statement referred to "incognito mode in Chrome," and a spokesperson, asking about the claim of interception of data from other browsers, said: "Chrome works the same way as other browsers."