Google now highlights search results directly on web pages

Google is trying to make it easier to find the information you are looking for on external websites by highlighting the relevant sections in yellow, SearchEngineLand reports. The functionality works with Google Featured Snippets – the separate boxes at the top of search results that try to give you answers without having to visit a website beyond Google.

Clicking on the snippet still takes you to the web page you extracted the information from, but now the snippet text will be highlighted in yellow and the browser will automatically scroll to the section in question. You can see how it looks in practice in the screenshots below.

According to Danny Sullivan from GoogleThe company has been working on functionality for a while. It launched it for AMP pages in 2018, and started testing functionality on HTML pages last year. However, as of last week, Google now regularly uses the feature on HTML pages. The launch was confirmed by a tweet from the official Google search account.

Although SearchEngineLand reports that the feature is now active in most featured snippets and browsers, based on our experience we discovered that the feature does not always work. We were able to get it to work in Chrome on desktop and Safari on mobile, but clicking the same snippets in Edge or Safari on desktop didn't show the yellow text. A Google support page notes that functionality may be limited based on the individual browsers they support.

For the most part, this appears to be a common sense way to get users to the content they've searched for faster, even if the yellow highlight may collide with the site's design. However, SearchEngineLand He points out that this could have an impact on the advertising market, as website visitors can automatically scroll down, passing their ads to relevant content. The post notes that sites may need to change the placement of their ads in light of Google's latest feature.