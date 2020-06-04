Google has just banned an Indian app that helps remove Chinese apps from your phone – BGR

Remove China Apps, a popular app made in India that has just been removed from the Google Play Store for violating Google's Deceptive Behavior Policy.

The move is the latest episode in the escalating China-India conflict that included skirmishes on the Himalaya border a few weeks ago.

The new coronavirus health crisis also helped increase tensions between the world's two most populous countries.

The 2020 strangeness continues with a new episode in the ongoing China-India conflict that has been exacerbated, but the new coronavirus pandemic. The two nations again found themselves at odds in the Himalayan heights in early May, where soldiers on both sides fought each other using rocks and wooden sticks as weapons. They did not fire, but there were injuries on both sides, as more troops were brought in to reinforce the mountainous border that has seen numerous similar fights in recent years. Tensions increased in the context of COVID-19 and could worsen. The battle is not only fought with clubs in the Himalayas. Indian and Chinese smartphone users and app builders have had a fight of their own in recent weeks, including the TikTok protest and, more recently, the Remove Apps from China (RCA) controversy. Google was forced to act on both accounts, removing negative reviews for TikTok a few days ago. Now Google has removed the RCA app from Google Play for violating its Misleading Behavior Policy.

As the name implies, Remove China Apps does something on Android phones that no app should be able to do. The application allows users to detect Chinese-made applications and ask users to remove them. The app garnered more than 5 million users, growing in popularity in recent weeks in the region due to the current border dispute between the two countries.

Google had to disconnect and remove the app from the store TechCrunch reports. Under the Misleading Behavior Policy, no application may make changes to a user's device settings or characteristics outside of the application without the user's knowledge and consent, the report notes. Applications cannot encourage phone owners to remove or disable other third-party applications.

With or without the app installed, smartphone users could easily find out who makes the apps on their phones by visiting the Play Store and looking for more details on the developers. The phenomenon of purging applications could continue in the countries.

Indian celebrities apparently posted images of themselves removing Chinese apps from their devices. Nupur Sharma, a spokeswoman for India's ruling party, said in response to an Indian star who removed TikTok from her phone that it was "great to see concerned citizens leading by example,quot; and "we should hit them where it hurts the most."

The great irony here is that Chinese Android phones are immensely popular in India, where they have dominated sales in recent years. Four of the top five smartphone sellers in India are Chinese. Samsung has been losing market share in the region for some quarters and came in third after Xiaomi and Vivo in the first quarter of 2020.

This fact did not escape the Chinese state government Global times That reported on Tuesday that some users in China ridiculed the RCA app, urging Indians to "throw away,quot; their phones. The report also noted that if the government allows "irrational anti-China sentiment,quot; to continue, it risks ruining relations and generating "an eye-for-eye punishment of Beijing."

India faces a major economic crisis, like any country fighting the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, Indian Prime Minister Modi has been aggressively promoting the idea of ​​boycotting products from foreign companies. That could apply to Chinese products, including apps, especially given recent border skirmishes. Separately, China may not want India to get too close to the United States, especially when it comes to criticism of how China handled the coronavirus in the early days.

Image Source: Olly Curtis / Future / Shutterstock