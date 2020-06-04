Google: 1 in 3 Indians watch online videos for more than an hour on average daily: Google – Latest news

According to a Google report, one in three Indians watches online videos with an average daily playback time of over an hour. Hindi emerged as the preferred language when watching online videos (54%), followed by English (16%), Telugu (7%), Kannada (6%), Tamil (5%), and Bengali (3 ). percent), the report said.

This year, India's online video viewing population is expected to grow to 500 million people from different regions, demographics and socioeconomic backgrounds, he added.

37 percent of India's online video viewers come from rural areas, he said.

The report titled 'Understanding India's online video viewer' it is based on interviews of more than 6,500 viewers. About 73 percent of them were between the ages of 15 and 34.



He noted that the average daily observation time was 67 minutes.

"Even new Internet users who have had access for over a year are watching a 56-minute daily average … Around four platforms are used regularly and another 3 occasionally," he added.

While most of the video viewing is done at home (79 percent), "watching on the go,quot; also appears to be a strong trend (21 percent), according to the report.

"The '4Ps' motivation to look at were pleasure (56 percent), power (20 percent), purpose (14 percent) and people (11 percent)," he said.

While entertainment remains a favorite, 43 percent of online video viewing occasions in India are based on learning, he added.