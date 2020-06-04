Goodwill Industries of Michigan announces plans to safely reopen – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – Goodwill donation centers and stores in Michigan announced safety plans and precautions as they plan to reopen June 4, 2020, following the order of Governor Whitmer. Ten independent Goodwill 501c3 community-based organizations operate in 82 Michigan counties have come together to ensure the health and safety of buyers, donors, and employees at Goodwill locations throughout the state.

Every Goodwill store and donation center at Michigan you are taking strict precautions to protect against exposure to COVID-19. The following measures, in line with the guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, are in effect at all Goodwills in Michigan:

Employees complete daily health checks when they report to work.

Employees wear personal protective equipment (PPE).

The number of customers allowed in stores at any given time is limited based on state guidelines.

Hand sanitizer is available.

Protective shields are in place.

Signs and markings have been placed on the floor to encourage social distancing.

Descent on the sidewalk.

All donations are quarantined.

Goodwill meets critical needs in local communities. Many Goodwills help people overcome barriers with workforce development programs that include training and career opportunities. Others support people experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

Sales of donated items at Goodwill retail stores provide significant funds for these programs. Merchandise for Goodwill stores comes from generous donations from the community. These donations are critical to the mission of Goodwill. Support programs that serve neighbors in need throughout Michigan, comes from donations or purchases at Goodwill stores.

"In response to Governor Whitmer's removal of his,quot; Shelter-in-Place ", order the ten independent Goodwill organizations located in the state of Michigan We are grateful for the support of our residents for their donations and purchases at our locations across the state. Every Goodwill organization wants you to know their safety, and the safety of our employees, is the first thing on our mind. Each organization agreed to use common sense standards derived from CDC guidelines to ensure best practices are used as we begin to reopen our operations in each of Michigan 82 counties, "he said Kenneth C. Bauer, President of Michigan Goodwills and President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan Heartland

Whether you shop at Goodwill locally or statewide, check out the following websites for donations and store locations and hours:

Goodwill Industries of Central Michigan Heartland

goodwillcmh.org

Campus: Battle creek

Goodwill Industries of Greater Detroit

goodwilldetroit.org

Campus: Detroit

Goodwill Industries of Great Grand Rapids

goodwillgr.org

Campus: great rapids

Goodwill Industries of Mid-Michigan

goodwillmidmichigan.org

Headquarters: Flint

Goodwill Industries of North Michigan

goodwillnmi.org

Campus: Cross city

Goodwill Industries of Northern Wisconsin and Upper Michigan

gwnwup.org

Campus: Marinette, WI

Goodwill Industries of Southeast Michigan

goodwillsemi.org

Head Office: Adrian

Goodwill Industries of Southwest Michigan

exceptionalgoodwill.org

Campus: Kalamazoo

Goodwill Industries of St clair county

goodwillscc.org

Campus: Port Huron

Goodwill Industries of West michigan

goodwillwm.org

Campus: Muskegon

