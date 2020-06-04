Goodbye, Basu Da: veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee dies

Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, best known for such films as Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla and Chameli Ki Shaadi, passed away today on June 4, 2020, in Mumbai, after age-related illnesses. He was 90 years old.

He was born on January 10, 1930 in Ajmer and began his career as an illustrator in Blitz before turning to film. He attended his namesake Basu Bhattacharya in Teesri Kasam (1966), starring Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman. His first film as an independent director was Sara Akash (1969) based on Rajendra Yadav's novel Sara Akash.

The film, starring Rakesh Pandey, Madhu Chakravarty, Manu Kaul, AK Hangal, and Jala Agha, was about the incompatibility between a married couple and was reportedly filmed at Rajendra Yadav's own home in Agra. The film set the tone for his future films, as most of his offerings revolved around ordinary people's lives and problems. Cinematographer K. K. Mahajan won the National Film Award for Best Cinematography for his black and white camera work on film.

Most of his films revolve around marriage. Piya Ka Ghar (1972), starring Jaya Bhaduri and Anil Dhawan, was based on Raja Thakur Mumbaicha Jawai's film Marathi and spoke about the space crisis and lack of privacy in Mumbai through the eyes of a young couple. Swami (1977), starring Shabana Azmi, Girish Karnad, and Vikram, was a more serious movie that revolves around choosing a woman between the man she marries and the man she likes.

Priyatama (1977), starring Jeetendra, Neetu Singh, Rakesh Roshan, and Utpal Dutt, was about how young lovers find marriage stifling. Khatta Meeta (1978) was about a middle-aged widower (Ashok Kumar) who married another middle-aged widow (Pearl Padamsee). Both have children from their former marriages and young people have difficulty adjusting to each other.

He also made romantic comedies, but here too his surroundings were middle class. Rajnigandha (1974), based on a short story by Mannu Bhandari, starring Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha, and Dinesh Thakur, was about a woman's dilemma about choosing a partner for life. Chitchor (1976), starring Amol Palekar, Zarina Wahab, and Vijayendra Ghatge, was a romantic comedy involving mistaken identities. Chhoti Si Baat (1976), starring Amol Palekar, Asrani, Ashok Kumar, and Vidya Sinha, had Palekar play a trustless man who hires a life coach to teach him how to propose to a girl.

Baton Baton Mein (1979) had a Christian atmosphere and was the courtship of Amol Palekar and Tina Munim, assisted by their uncle, played by David. Man Pasand (1980), starring Dev Anand, Tina Munim, Girish Karnad, and Mehmood, was based on the Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw.

Shaukeen (1982) was perhaps his boldest comedy. Starring Ashok Kumar, Utpal Dutt, A.K. Hangal, Rati Agnihotri and Mithun Chakraborty are about the misadventures of three old men who want to have a good time in Goa. Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986), starring Anil Kapoor and Amrita Singh, is about a former wrestler trying to marry a rather feisty girl, and caste politics becomes the villain of the piece.

Not only was he engaged in comedy, but he also played thrillers. Tumhare Liye (1978), starring Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Neelam Mehra, was about reincarnation. Ratandeep (1979), starring Girish Karnad and Hema Malini, made Karnad pose as Malini's dead husband in an attempt to plunder his wealth.

Chakravyuha (1978), starring Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Mehra, and Neetu Singh, was a James Bond spy thriller. Sheesha (1986) was a rape charges thriller starring Mithun Chakraborty, Moon Moon Sen, and Mallika Sarabhai.

There was also a serious streak in his filming. Manzil (1979), starring Amitabh Bachchan and Moushumi Chatterjee, was based on the successful Bengali film Akash Kusum (1965) and made Amitabh pretend to be a wealthy man to impress Moushumi. Jeena Yahan (1979), starring Shabana Azmi, Amol Palekar, and Zarina Wahab, was a film about women's empowerment. Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986) was a gritty drama based on the American hit 12 Angry Men (1957).

Kamla Ki Maut (1989), starring Pankaj Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, and Roopa Ganguly, was a blunt drama about the suicide of a single girl who was pregnant and forcing her neighbors to review their own lives.

He had the ability to turn big stars into low-budget movies. He worked with Mithun Chakraborty in Shaukeen, with Vinod Mehra in Us Paar, Jeetendra and Neetu Singh in Priyatama, Dev Anand and Tina Munim in Man Pasand, Rajesh Khanna and Neetu Singh in Chakravyuha, and Dharmendra and Hema Malini in Dillagi, as well as with Amitabh Bachchan in Manzil.

He directed the television series Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani) for Doordarshan, which were highly successful. She is survived by her daughter Rupali Guha, she is also a film director.

Filmfare Awards

Filmfare Award for Best Screenplay: Sara Akash, Chhoti Si Baat, Kamla Ki Maut

Best Film Director: Swami

Filmfare Best Film Critics ": Rajnigandha, Jeena Yahan