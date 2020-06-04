GM Electric Van: GM plans electric van for commercial users in attempt to get ahead of Tesla – Latest News

General Motors Co is developing an electric van targeting commercial users, joining a growing list of automakers planning electric vehicles for the same segment that includes customers like Amazon.com Inc and United Parcel Service Inc, five familiar people told Reuters. with the plans.

That multi-billion dollar strategy could allow GM, Ford Motor Co, and at least two electric vehicle startups to build and deliver more electric vehicles at a time when consumer demand for battery-powered models remains a small fraction of total sales. from the industry, while targeting a potential lucrative market segment that Tesla Inc has yet to address.

GM's plan to develop an electric van had not been previously reported. The No. 1 U.S. automaker did not confirm the truck, but said it plans to introduce at least 20 new all-electric vehicles by 2023, in a variety of body styles, including sedans, trucks, and crossovers.

Suppliers familiar with such plans at GM and Ford told Reuters that Detroit automakers, which have trucks and commercial vehicles among their most profitable businesses, "don't want to leave the door open for Tesla,quot; as they did on automobiles. of passengers.

Scott Phillippi, senior director of fleet maintenance and engineering at UPS, said the parcel delivery company believes electric vans have the potential to disrupt the commercial market.

"It will be similar to what the Model 3 has done for the consumer market," said Phillippi, referring to the small luxury electric sedan near Tesla. "Now all of a sudden we are going to the races."

The GM pickup, codenamed BV1, will begin production in late 2021, sources said. The BV1 van is believed to share some components with GM's future electric trucks and SUVs, including the automaker's new advanced battery system Ultium. It is expected to be assembled alongside electric trucks at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck plant.

GM is considering whether to offer the electric van through its traditional truck brands, Chevrolet and GMC, or market it under a different brand like Maven, the sources said. GM's first electric van, scheduled for late 2021, will be sold by GMC dealers under the Hummer brand.

In a statement, GM said it is "committed to an all-electric future and is implementing a multi-segment scalable EV strategy to get there. At this time, we have no announcement to make regarding commercial electric vehicles."

GM's electric van project targets a major segment of the emerging electric vehicle market: commercial delivery vehicles. For established gamers, this is a hugely profitable business segment driven by cost of ownership, not sophisticated technology or the power of the stars. It's also a segment where Tesla and its high-profile CEO Elon Musk lack a ticket to compete for sales and CO2 credits, allowing automakers to offset the sale of non-electric vehicles, including SUVs. high margin and SUV.

"Buyers of commercial vans want reliability and not necessarily an eye-catching brand," said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions. "The reduced maintenance and fuel usage of electric vehicles become very attractive to a commercial customer, where current limitations on electric vehicles make the price premium less attractive to individual consumers."

In February, Ford said it would unveil an electric version of its Transit truck for the 2022 model year. "The most critical bet we will make in the coming years will be our commercial vehicles," said Ford Chief Operating Officer Jim Farley. Reuters at the time.

Ford is also an investor in Rivian, a Michigan-based startup that is slated to start building the first of 100,000 mid-size electric vans for Amazon next year.

Amazon's rival UPS has commissioned 10,000 midsize electric vans to UK startup Arrival, which is backed by Korea's Hyundai Motor Co and its sister company Kia Motors Corp.

The combined value of Amazon and UPS contracts with Rivian and Arrival is estimated to be $ 4 billion or more.

And more players in the segments will likely follow, including Daimler AG, Volkswagen AG and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, said Samit Ghosh, executive director of the Americas for consulting and engineering firm Umlaut.

"Delivery trucks are a volume that should not be underestimated," he said. "I wouldn't just call it a niche segment."

