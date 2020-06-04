GG Gharachedaghi addresses the late & # 39; Shahs Of Sunset & # 39; meeting

Shahs of Sunset star GG Gharachedaghi has opened up about the show's late meeting, and says he thinks it could be a "blessing in disguise."

"It is a blessing in disguise," GG told Page Six. "This COVID-19 thing, in many ways, has been a blessing that made us have all this massive delay in a meeting because now I can't get pregnant and I can get the person out of me a lot of people who are very familiar, already You know, because there have been many, many, behind the scenes things, and I'm happy that I'm not pregnant, so if we have that meeting anytime soon, I really can serve you. "

On the show, GG suffered a miscarriage and was told she was unlikely to have children, but in April she gave birth to her son, Elijah.

GG says the drama behind the scenes continues.

"Well, there has been a lot. There is a lot of drama behind the scenes between that little man, MJ's friend who appeared on the show and started accusations. And now there are legal things going on and on. And there are certain rumors. And lies have appeared , videos and surveillance that people have we have seen. So it has been a lot. "