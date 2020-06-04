GG Gharachedaghi addresses the late & # 39; Shahs Of Sunset & # 39; meeting

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Shahs of Sunset star GG Gharachedaghi has opened up about the show's late meeting, and says he thinks it could be a "blessing in disguise."

"It is a blessing in disguise," GG told Page Six. "This COVID-19 thing, in many ways, has been a blessing that made us have all this massive delay in a meeting because now I can't get pregnant and I can get the person out of me a lot of people who are very familiar, already You know, because there have been many, many, behind the scenes things, and I'm happy that I'm not pregnant, so if we have that meeting anytime soon, I really can serve you. "

