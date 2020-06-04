Getting kids back to school will be complicated and expensive – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Unified School District will begin its fall semester in about 10 weeks, but there are still a number of questions about what it will look like after the coronavirus pandemic.

"If you are expecting some talking points on how to move desks and wear masks, you are seeing the wrong speech," Superintendent Austin Beutner said Wednesday.

She made it clear in her virtual address to families that the district believes that bringing all children back to campus will be a complicated and costly undertaking.

"Unless the state of California dramatically increases funding for schools to recruit more adults, the consequence of fewer students per group is that all students cannot be in school at the same time," said Beutner.

The superintendent acknowledged that the district did not yet know what the new school year would be like, but said contact tracing and testing for COVID-19 should be part of the plan.

"There are about 75,000 employees, almost 700,000 students and an estimated 2-3 million family members in the Los Angeles Unified Community," he said. "Health authorities will have to make their test plan public well before August 18 so schools can plan accordingly."

Jazmine Erving's daughter, London, is a special needs student who will be in seventh grade in the fall, and her biggest concern is safety.

"I felt confident after today's press conference that schools are looking to take the right protocols," she said.

Beutner said some students could experience lifelong shocks from being off campus for so long, and Erving, who is a working single mother, agreed.

"You have children who have been able to keep up, and then you have other parents who cannot give that address one by one," said Erving. "So some of these kids haven't really had any education in the last 10 weeks."

If students return to campus in the fall, Beutner said it would likely be a hybrid schedule with students rotating between receiving on-campus and online instruction.

Mia Porter, who has two children at a LAUSD Title 1 school, wants her children to return to campus whenever it is safe.

"School is more than education," he said. "They need interaction, they need to learn socialization, teamwork."

Beutner said the district will release a more detailed plan in the next month or so and said that any school seen in August will likely continue throughout the school year unless effective treatment or a vaccine is found.