Germany and France await cloud data project to boost sovereignty

SEDAN – Germany and France launched a project on Thursday to establish a European cloud computing platform that they hope will improve European economic sovereignty in the wake of the coronavirus crisis and break the continent's dependence on American and Chinese companies.

The platform, titled GAIA-X, is due to be operational, at least in prototype form, early next year and will be open to users from outside Europe who agree to comply with European standards. German economy Peter Altmaier said the goal is "nothing less than a European moon shot in digital policy."

Germany and France will establish a non-profit association to coordinate and organize the data infrastructure, Altmaier said. Conceived last year and initially announced in October, GAIA-X follows in the footsteps of an existing push by the two largest economies in the European Union to establish a consortium of car batteries aimed at catching up with their Asian rivals.

The cloud computing project "could not have been more timely,quot; as Europe tries to emerge from a deep recession caused by the coronavirus crisis, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

“With the COVID crisis, companies massively switched to teleworking. This makes the need for (a) a secure and European cloud solution even more urgent, ”Le Maire said at a video link press conference from Paris.

"The crisis also showed that the giant technology companies are the winners … the European digital space must be protected," he added, and promised that the new platform "will guarantee the application of policy rules based on EU values ​​and standards. "

"We are not China, we are not the United States, we are European countries with our own values ​​and our own economic interests that we want to defend," said Le Maire. He stressed the importance of "interoperability,quot;, which allows companies to easily switch to the new system without losing any data.

The two ministers said the project has brought together 22 companies in France and Germany, including Dassault Systemes, Orange, Siemens, SAP, Robert Bosch and Deutsche Telekom. They did not give financial details. Le Maire called on "all other European companies and countries,quot; to join the initiative.

Beyond that, "the idea is to invite companies from all over the world to provide their cloud services in accordance with European norms and standards," said Altmaier. "Everyone who wants to have the GAIA-X label will have to abide by and adhere to multiple sets of rules," including interoperability and data migration.

He said the project's success "will be crucial for Germany, France and Europe in terms of our economic strength, our competitiveness and our sovereignty."