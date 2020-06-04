German prosecutors crush hopes of finding Madeleine McCann alive

In Britain, the latest developments covered the front pages of newspapers and newspapers, and in some cases displaced reports of major protests against racism the same day. "They have found who took Maddie," the Daily Mail said, below a time-frozen image of a young Madeleine and a recently released photo of a Volkswagen camper van that the suspect was known to be using at the time of the kidnapping.

But along with the anticipation in some quarters of a possible break in the case, there was a measure of weariness over the British media's fixation on the matter. Some people pointed to news reports 13 months ago about a German man who was being investigated for the disappearance, a revelation that occurred at the same time that the Metropolitan Police Service was requesting more funding from the Interior Ministry to continue its investigation.

The Home Office said it was considering a request for new funds for fiscal year 2020-21 by researchers in London. The Home Office also said it had given London police £ 292,000, or $ 368,000, to cover the cost of the investigation in the previous fiscal year.

A spokesman for Madeleine's parents said the latest police statements were the most specific to date, but also called for caution.

"There have been countless sightings, warnings, rumors, assumptions made largely by the media about A or B, which have suddenly come to naught," Clarence Mitchell, the spokesman, said in a radio interview Thursday morning.

He "did not want to speak of any sense of hope or optimism around it, given the circumstances," he added. "But, as I say, in my memory of being involved in the case, the police have never been as specific about an individual as they have been in this appeal."

The McCanns declined to be interviewed, to allow the focus to remain on the police request for more information. The German police are offering 10,000 euros, or $ 11,233, to anyone who provides information to help solve the case, and has provided a link where photographs or other possible evidence could be presented.