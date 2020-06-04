Gerard Canonico comes out with similar accusations against Lea Michele – "You were nothing more than a nightmare,quot;

Lea Michele has been a major media headline in recent weeks after posting a message on social media in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

After her benevolent message, several of her castmates criticized her on social networks, accusing her of making their lives terrible on the set of Joy and other productions. A source who spoke to page six recently stated that the production of Joy it was already "difficult enough to start,quot;

And Lea's alleged behavior made things worse for everyone involved. According to insider information, his actions on set often postponed filming and, in many cases, led crew members to work extremely long days, including 15 and 18-hour shifts.

Gerard Canonico, cast member of SPRING AWAKENING, stepped in and called Michele "nothing more than a nightmare." pic.twitter.com/wCJcSmbgsn – Rossvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) June 3, 2020

Additionally, the source said Lea would criticize the directors and other crew members. She was "very aware of his unpleasant behavior," the source commented. Another person came out to comment on their experiences as well, Gerard Canonico.

Gerald wrote a long comment on his Instagram in which he said that she was a "nightmare,quot; for him, and almost everyone else who worked on the set. Especially "backup cast members," Gerald said. Canonico wrote in an Instagram comment that the first time she revealed her side of the story, she deleted the comments.

Gerald went on to say that he tried for years to be nice to her, but nothing worked. Gerald later argued that he should probably apologize to people, rather than blaming him for the way people apparently "perceived,quot; him.

Canonico, 30, reportedly worked as a substitute for all male roles in the musical. As previously reported, Gerald's comments come shortly after the Samanta Ware story, in which he claimed that Lea made his life a "living hell."

In response to the controversy, Lea claimed she was supporting "our friends, neighbors and communities of color,quot; during the protest. She said she has since reevaluated how others perceived her behavior, but her letter of apology was also not good.



