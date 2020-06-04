George Floyd's Covid-19 diagnosis is a reminder that racist systems reported and ended his life

Photo by Michael B Thomas Image: Getty

In the days after George Floyd's murder, details of the pathologists were released. they have helped provide a more complete context for his death. Initially, a state-sponsored autopsy was inconclusive, attributing the blame for Floyd's death from underlying health problems, while a independent autopsy found otherwise. Now, Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew M. Baker concluded his complete autopsy George Floyd's providing another detail: Floyd tested positive for Covid-19.

The autopsy, which includes a list of injuries and a toxicology report, also showed that Floyd had tested positive for Covid-19 in April and, at the time of death, showed "asymptomatic but persistent positivity from previous infection." The autopsy does not find that Floyd's Covid-19 diagnosis has played a role in his death, but states that Floyd's heart, which allegedly showed signs of illness, stopped during his encounter with Officer Chauvin. These findings contrast with an independent autopsy performed by Dr. Michael Baden at the request of the Floyd family, which shows the cause of death as suffocation. Both reports determine that Floyd's death is a homicide.

Floyd's Covid-19 diagnosis is another reminder of the racist systems that reported and ultimately ended his life.

Since Floyd's death triggered a series of uprisings across the country, Covid-19 reports have been in the background to the news. on police violence and debates on the merits of looting. Still the pandemic that has killed 100,000 people in the United Statess only frequent, with no cure in sight. Floyd's Covid-19 diagnosis is another reminder of the racist systems that reported and ultimately ended his life. the CDC reported that black people have been infected and hospitalized at a higher rate than white or Latino people and in New York State, the epicenter of the virus, "Death rates among black / African American people (92.3 deaths per 100,000 population) and Hispanic / Latino people (74.3) that were substantially higher than those of white people (45.2) or Asians (34.5)."

Although the CDC does not assign a cause to the death rate, the organization clearly states how these statistics correlate with institutional racism. Black Americans and other Americans of color are more likely to live in underfunded and underrepresented areas with limited access to health care, supermarkets or educational information. They are also more likely to live in "multi-generational homes," which makes it easier for the disease to spread, especially when one or more people in the home are asymptomatic. They are also more likely to have jobs that require leaving the home, making it easier to contract the virus.

Protests in recent days have shown a raciA very diverse gathering of people receiving tear gas and being sprayed with pepper by police officers, methods that specifically target the respiratory system. And Covid-19, a virus that affects the respiratory system, affects people with existing heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease, a discrepancy that also correlates with race. Black and indigenous Americans are more likely than any other racial group to have asthmaand "non-Hispanic black people are more than twice as likely"Like other groups to die of heart disease.

Doctors can eventually come to a consensus on whether George Floyd was killed by suffocation or heart failure. But what is very clear is that racial disparity and injustice, that manifested in Floyd & # 39; s Illness, his alleged heart condition, racist police practices and his eventual encounter with Derek Chauvin killed another unarmed black man.