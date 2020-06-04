George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Announced During Minneapolis Service

America continues to mourn the death of George Floyd.

On Thursday afternoon, hundreds of attendees arrived at North Central University in Minnesota for the first of many memorials honoring George.

YOU. and wife Tiny, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart, Tiffany HaddishMinnesota Vikings soccer player Tajae Sharpe and NBA player Stephen Jackson it was just a few of the guests who joined George's family to celebrate his life.

The memorial, broadcast on NBC News, included prayers from religious leaders, music from local singers, and messages from neighborhood leaders, including the president of North Central University, who announced the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship helps promote the educational promise of aspiring young African American leaders. In fact, North Central University President Dr. Scott Hagen challenged each university president in the United States to start their own fund at their respective universities.

Members of the audience, including George's family, erupted in applause when the news was announced.