George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Announced During Minneapolis Service

Courtesy of Ben Crump Law
America continues to mourn the death of George Floyd.
On Thursday afternoon, hundreds of attendees arrived at North Central University in Minnesota for the first of many memorials honoring George.
YOU. and wife Tiny, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart, Tiffany HaddishMinnesota Vikings soccer player Tajae Sharpe and NBA player Stephen Jackson it was just a few of the guests who joined George's family to celebrate his life.
The memorial, broadcast on NBC News, included prayers from religious leaders, music from local singers, and messages from neighborhood leaders, including the president of North Central University, who announced the George Floyd Memorial Scholarship.
The scholarship helps promote the educational promise of aspiring young African American leaders. In fact, North Central University President Dr. Scott Hagen challenged each university president in the United States to start their own fund at their respective universities.
Members of the audience, including George's family, erupted in applause when the news was announced.
Later in the service, attorney Benjamin Crump recognized the guests wearing masks in the middle of the ceremony. Coronavirus pandemic. But a few days after an autopsy revealed George's cause of death, his family's attorney made a statement about the case.
"It was not the Coronavirus pandemic that killed George Floyd. I want to make it clear in the registry," he shared. "It was the other pandemic that we are all too familiar with in the United States. That pandemic of racism and discrimination that killed George Floyd."
Before the service came to an end, Philonise Floyd Shared memories of his late brother to the crowd.
"We had so many memories together," he shared. "People wanted to be around him. He was like a general. Every day, he went out for a walk and there was a line of people who wanted to greet him and have fun with him."
"Everyone wants justice for George. We want justice for George," Philonise continued. "He will make it."
For more ways to take action and get involved with Black Lives Matter, click here.