George Floyd Death: Thousands Sign Petition to Rename Chicago Avenue to Floyd Avenue – Up News Info

The Coaliton for Justice, Peace and Love calls on the city of Minneapolis to rename Chicago Avenue to Floyd Avenue in memory of George Floyd.

So far, thousands of people have signed the petition. As of writing, more than 5,300 people have signed.

Floyd was killed last week in South Minneapolis, after a 911 call about a counterfeit $ 20 bill ended in Floyd's death at the hands of four police officers, who were fired from the MPD and all face criminal charges.

Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, accusing him of causing Floyd's death unintentionally. He was seen around the world with his knee around Floyd's neck when he said, "I can't breathe."

Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng have been accused of aiding and abetting crime.

On Thursday, family, friends, and community members gathered to remember and celebrate Floyd's life.

Memorial services to honor Floyd are held in three cities over six days. Floyd's funeral will be held in Houston next week, and the other service will be in Raeford, North Carolina.