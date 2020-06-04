Genes May Leave Some People More Vulnerable to Serious Covid-19

Doctors took blood samples from 1,610 patients who needed an oxygen supply or had to use a ventilator. Dr. Franke and his colleagues extracted the DNA from the samples and scanned it using a quick technique called genotyping.

The researchers did not sequence the three billion genetic letters in each patient's genome. Instead, they looked at nine million letters. The researchers then conducted the same genetic survey on 2,205 blood donors with no evidence of Covid-19.

Scientists were looking for points in the genome, called loci, where an unusually high number of critically ill patients shared the same variants, compared to those who were not ill.

Two loci appeared. In one of these sites is the gene that determines our blood type. That gene directs the production of a protein that places molecules on the surface of blood cells.

It is not the first time that type A blood appears as a possible risk. Chinese scientists who examined patients' blood types also found that those with Type A were more likely to develop a severe case of Covid-19.

Nobody knows why. While Dr. Franke was comforted by the support of the Chinese study, he was only able to speculate on how blood types could affect the disease. "That is haunting me, honestly," he said.

He also noted that the place where the blood type gene is located also contains a stretch of DNA that acts as an on / off switch for a gene that produces a protein that triggers strong immune responses.