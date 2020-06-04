Home Latest News Genes May Leave Some People More Vulnerable to Serious Covid-19

Genes May Leave Some People More Vulnerable to Serious Covid-19

Matilda Coleman
Why do some people infected with the coronavirus suffer only mild symptoms, while others become sick to the death?

Geneticists have been looking for clues in our DNA. Now, a study by European scientists is the first to document a strong statistical link between genetic variations and Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

The researchers found that variations at two points in the human genome are associated with an increased risk of respiratory failure in patients with Covid-19. One of these points includes the gene that determines blood types.

Having type A blood was linked to a 50 percent increase in a patient's need for oxygen or a respirator, according to the new study.

The study was equally surprising for genes that did not appear. The coronavirus binds to a protein called ACE2 on the surface of human cells to enter, for example. But the genetic variants in ACE2 do not appear to make a difference in the risk of severe Covid-19.

The findings suggest that relatively unexplored factors may be playing a role in the development of life-threatening Covid-19. "Now there are new children on the block," said Andre Franke, a molecular geneticist at the University of Kiel in Germany and co-author of the new study, which is currently under peer review.

Scientists have already determined that factors such as age and the underlying disease put people at additional risk of developing a severe case of Covid-19. But geneticists hope that a DNA test can help identify patients who will need aggressive treatment.

Finding out why certain genes can increase the chances of serious illness could also lead to new goals for drug designers.

As the pandemic gained momentum in February, Dr. Franke and his colleagues established a collaboration with doctors in Spain and Italy who were struggling with a rising wave of Covid-19.

Doctors took blood samples from 1,610 patients who needed an oxygen supply or had to use a ventilator. Dr. Franke and his colleagues extracted the DNA from the samples and scanned it using a quick technique called genotyping.

The researchers did not sequence the three billion genetic letters in each patient's genome. Instead, they looked at nine million letters. The researchers then conducted the same genetic survey on 2,205 blood donors with no evidence of Covid-19.

Scientists were looking for points in the genome, called loci, where an unusually high number of critically ill patients shared the same variants, compared to those who were not ill.

Two loci appeared. In one of these sites is the gene that determines our blood type. That gene directs the production of a protein that places molecules on the surface of blood cells.

It is not the first time that type A blood appears as a possible risk. Chinese scientists who examined patients' blood types also found that those with Type A were more likely to develop a severe case of Covid-19.

Nobody knows why. While Dr. Franke was comforted by the support of the Chinese study, he was only able to speculate on how blood types could affect the disease. "That is haunting me, honestly," he said.

He also noted that the place where the blood type gene is located also contains a stretch of DNA that acts as an on / off switch for a gene that produces a protein that triggers strong immune responses.

The coronavirus triggers an overreaction of the immune system in some people, causing massive inflammation and lung damage, the so-called cytokine storm. It is theoretically possible that genetic variations influence that response.

A second spot, on chromosome 3, shows an even stronger link to Covid-19, Dr. Franke and colleagues found. But that place houses six genes, and it's not yet possible to say which one influences the course of Covid-19.

One of those candidate genes encodes a protein known to interact with ACE2, the cellular receptor that the coronavirus needs to enter host cells. But another nearby gene encodes a powerful immune signaling molecule. This immune gene may also trigger an overreaction that leads to respiratory failure.

Dr. Franke and his colleagues are part of an international effort called the Covid-19 Host Genetics Initiative.

One thousand researchers in 46 countries are collecting DNA samples from people with the disease. They are now starting to post data on the initiative's website.

Andrea Ganna, a genetic epidemiologist at the University of Helsinki, said data collected from the initiative was beginning to single out a single spot on chromosome 3 as a potentially important player.

It is not common for genetic variants to emerge from the studies of so few people, said Jonathan Sebat, a geneticist at the University of California, San Diego, who was not involved in the new study.

"We were all optimistic that this was one of those situations," said Dr. Sebat.

Previous attempts to find any genetic loci that varied significantly between sick and healthy people have failed. Dr. Sebat speculated that the new study was successful because the researchers focused only on people who had respiratory failure and who were clearly vulnerable to severe forms of Covid-19.

"They had the ideal cohort," he said.

New studies, like the one Dr. Sebat is conducting in California, will allow scientists to see if the two loci really matter as much as they seem now.

Geneticists can focus on exactly which gene at each locus affects the disease, he said. And researchers will likely find many other genes with more subtle influences in the Covid-19 course.

