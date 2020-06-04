Gabrielle Union was never directly threatened by executive, NBC insists – Up News Info

Despite a detailed complaint from Gabrielle Union about alleged misconduct on and off the set of America has talentA NBC analysis says NBC Entertainment President Paul Telegdy never directly threatened the former judge for the series created by Simon Cowell.

"The allegation that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically false," the Comcast-owned network said in a statement Thursday, hours after Union harassment, discrimination and retaliation were made. public.

"We take Ms. Union's concerns seriously and hired an outside investigator who found a global culture of diversity on the show," added NBC, dodging claims that the investigation was incomplete and poorly managed. work environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect. "

Related story Gabrielle Union launches discrimination action against Simon Cowell and Fremantle for the firing of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39 ;; Claims NBC executive Paul Telegdy & # 39; threatened & # 39; its about probe

Probably in the direction of a lawsuit or arbitration, Cowell, Universal TV, Syco Entertainment and Fremantle Productions North America are mentioned in the complaint to the state agency.

A complaint that also claims that Teledy directly called Union representatives at CAA in February in an effort to allegedly "threaten and intimidate" to pursue their claims of racism while filming AGT. The NBC statement also does not address claims that Telegdy violated corporate Code of Conduct rules by speaking about investigating the Union's claims of "racist and misogynistic conduct" at AGT with "A-list talent with whom NBC was looking to hire. "

When asked about the absence of such problems, an NBC spokesperson told Up News Info that there would be "nothing more since we did not comment on pending legal issues."

The AGT house statement today is actually referring to the words of the Union attorney and the former role of NBC Bryan Freedman, not the source of the filing, they tell me.

"In stark contrast to NBC's recent statement on race, what was really an 'outrage' was the fact that Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment, actually threatened Ms. Union in an attempt to silence her from telling her the truth about the racist actions that took place on the show, "Freedman said in his own statement earlier today. "There is no place for this type of racial harassment in the workplace, and it will take more than an NBC Tweet to demonstrate that NBC intends to create an environment free of racism," added the Century City attorney.

Late last month, long after Union was fired from AGT on November 22, 2019 after just one season at the judge's table, the producers of NBC and AGT released a statement about their investigation into what may or may not have Having happened during the Union season he passed as a judge.

"Through the investigative process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the program made insensitive or derogatory comments about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of The contestants at no time, "Comcast-owned network Fremantle and Syco testified on May 27." Research has shown that concerns raised by Ms. Union did not influence the decision not to exercise the option in her contract. " .