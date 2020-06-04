Gabrielle Union was never directly threatened by executive, NBC insists – Up News Info

Despite a detailed complaint from Gabrielle Union about alleged misconduct on and off the set of America has talentA NBC analysis says today that NBC Entertainment President Paul Telegdy never directly threatened the former judge for the series created by Simon Cowell.

"The allegation that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically false," the Comcast-owned network said in a statement Thursday, hours after Union harassment, discrimination and retaliation were made. public.

"We take Ms. Union's concerns seriously and hired an outside investigator who found a global culture of diversity on the show," added NBC. "NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and caring work environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect."

Related story Gabrielle Union launches discrimination action against Simon Cowell and Fremantle for the firing of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39 ;; Claims NBC executive Paul Telegdy & # 39; threatened & # 39; its about probe

Probably in the direction of a lawsuit or arbitration, Cowell, Universal TV, Syco Entertainment and Fremantle Productions North America are mentioned in the complaint to the state agency.

A complaint that also claims Telegdy directly called Union representatives at CAA in February in what is characterized by an effort to allegedly "threaten and intimidate" the actor to pursue his claims of racism in AGT. By failing to address additional claims in the complaint that the investigation was incomplete and poorly managed, today's NBC statement also ignores the very serious claims that Telegdy violated corporate rules of the Code of Conduct. The executive is also said to have spoken about the investigation into the Union's allegations of "racist and misogynistic conduct" in AGT with "A-List Talent NBC Was Looking To Hire" And Others

When asked about the absence of such problems in his statement, an NBC spokesperson told Up News Info that there would be "nothing more since we did not comment on pending legal issues."

In fact, the statement of the house of AGT Today is really in regards to the words of Union's attorney and long-time NBC's role, Bryan Freedman, on Thursday morning, not the actual presentation, I heard.

A point the veteran attorney made in his own response today to NBC's response.

"It is very telling that NBC does not substantively address the DFEH complaint that Ms. Union filed for racial discrimination," Freedman said. Instead, NBC wants to try playing word games by saying that its president Paul Telegdy did not directly threaten Gabrielle Union, "he adds.

"NBC, of ​​course, ignores paragraph 5 of the DFEH complaint that specifically states: On or about February 4, 2020, Telegdy threatened Union through his agent and warned the Union agent that it would be better Union to stop pursuing its claims of racism while filming AGT. "

"To hide behind the fact that Telegdy did not call her directly, but was not acquitted by her agent of his unfair conduct," Freedman continues. “If Mr. Telegdy wants to see phone records or call sheets from the date of his threat, we can make them available for the world to see. It is downright sad but not surprising that instead of addressing its own racial discrimination, NBC wants to try to avoid the systemic problems that permeate its company. "

Earlier today, the lawyer had more forceful words for the situation.

"In stark contrast to NBC's recent statement on race, what was really an 'outrage' was the fact that Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment, actually threatened Ms. Union in an attempt to silence her from telling her the truth about the racist actions that took place on the show, "Freedman said in his previous statement and now contested this morning. "There is no place for this type of racial harassment in the workplace, and it will take more than an NBC Tweet to demonstrate that NBC intends to create an environment free of racism," added the Century City attorney.

Late last month, long after Union was fired from AGT On November 22, 2019, after just one season at the judge's table, the producers of NBC and AGT made a statement about their investigation into what may or may not have happened during a Union season period as a judge.

"Through the investigative process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the program made insensitive or derogatory comments about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of The contestants at no time, "Comcast-owned network Fremantle and Syco testified on May 27." Research has shown that concerns raised by Ms. Union did not influence the decision not to exercise the option in her contract. " .

Today's DFEH presentation took NBC and the other AGT parties to the task for alleged misconduct with a timely reference to some real-world events that are happening right now.

"Instead of taking Union's complaints seriously and using them as a catalyst for real meaningful change, Telegdy, NBC, Fremantle and Syco seek to blame the victim, Union, for maintaining the status quo," says detailed documentation Thursday. . "The steps that Telegdy, NBC, Fremantle and Syco have taken to silence Union and cover up racial discrimination in the whole of AGT it is in stark contrast to current global efforts to eradicate racism through protests and the Black Lives Matter movement.