Gabrielle Union files discrimination lawsuit against AGT producers

Gabrielle Union has filed a complaint against the producers and the network behind America has talent.

According to a statement from Union attorney Bryan Freedman, who received Variety and PeopleThe actress filed a harassment complaint against FremantleMedia, Simon Cowell's Syco and NBCUniversal with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). Variety He reports that Freedman alleges that the companies mentioned were informed of "racially offensive conduct during the filming of,quot; America & # 39; s Got Talent "", but did not act to address them.

Instead, NBC didn't care enough to immediately investigate Ms. Union's complaints or even ask RR. HH to get involved. Rather, NBC turned against her and directed her & # 39; outrage & # 39; to Ms. Union for denouncing the racially offensive conduct she experienced while working for NBC in & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; ", the statement read.

It is also alleged that the president of NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy threatened Union when he spoke about the racism he allegedly experienced in the AGT as a whole, although the nature of the threat was not disclosed.