Gabrielle Union files discrimination lawsuit against AGT producers

Gabrielle Union has filed a complaint against the producers and the network behind America has talent.
According to a statement from Union attorney Bryan Freedman, who received Variety and PeopleThe actress filed a harassment complaint against FremantleMedia, Simon Cowell's Syco and NBCUniversal with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH). Variety He reports that Freedman alleges that the companies mentioned were informed of "racially offensive conduct during the filming of,quot; America & # 39; s Got Talent "", but did not act to address them.
Instead, NBC didn't care enough to immediately investigate Ms. Union's complaints or even ask RR. HH to get involved. Rather, NBC turned against her and directed her & # 39; outrage & # 39; to Ms. Union for denouncing the racially offensive conduct she experienced while working for NBC in & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; ", the statement read.
It is also alleged that the president of NBC Entertainment Paul Telegdy threatened Union when he spoke about the racism he allegedly experienced in the AGT as a whole, although the nature of the threat was not disclosed.
In reference to the recent NBC Entertainment cheep In solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement, Freedman concluded: "There is no place for this type of racial harassment in the workplace, and it will take more than an NBC Tweet to demonstrate that NBC intends to create an environment free of racism. "
As for the content of the allegation of actual harassment, the Union legal team detailed numerous instances that they considered insensitive or offensive, including the hiring of a former judge Julianne Hough, according to legal documents obtained exclusively by Page six. Introductory notes that Hough previously used black face, for which he apologized. Still, the legal team says presenting Hough as a judge is "a reflection of NBC's true feelings about the African-American community and the black face."
The presentation also highlighted NBC's history of stars on blackface, including Jimmy Fallon, Fred Armisen and Ted Danson, and noted that the network has been "completely silent and uneventful,quot; since these controversies began.
"Who is waiting for NBC,quot; here and where is the "outrage,quot;? The reasons for NBC's silence and inability to take corrective and / or disciplinary action against Fallon is that Fallon brings high television ratings to NBC, which in turn generates revenue for NBC. Time and time again NBC has chosen corporate earnings rather than doing the right thing and "taking significant steps to eradicate racism in its own network," the complaint wrote, according to Page six.
However, NBC shot Megyn Kellyafter she defended the black face.
Other harassment cases that were listed included the accusation that Simon Cowell was allowed to smoke in the building despite the rules and regulations, leading Gabrielle to believe that NBC had "different rules for white men."
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
In a statement to E! News, NBCUniversal stated, "The claim that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically false. We take Ms. Union's concerns seriously and hired an outside investigator who found a global culture of diversity in the program. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and caring work environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect. "
This presentation comes immediately after the conclusion of an independent investigation into alleged circumstances of racism and discrimination in America has talent done after the Union claims. On May 27, the network and the show's producers released a statement: "Through the investigation process, it has been revealed that no one associated with the show made callous or derogatory comments about Ms. Union's appearance, and that neither race or gender were a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of contestants at any time … Research has shown that concerns raised by Ms. Union did not influence the decision not to exercise the option in her contract " .
In addition, they concluded: "NBC, Fremantle and Syco share Ms. Union's dedication to diversity and inclusion in the industry. We remain committed to having an inclusive environment for all associated with the show and to advocating for AGT as one of the more diverse programs on television. "
And today, AGT host Terry CrewsOnce again she apologized to Gabrielle for not supporting her when she voiced her concerns about the program. He previously stated that he did not share his beliefs about the program environment. However, he said, "It was never my intention to invalidate your experience."
Now once again he is declaring that he stands with Union. "I want to further amend black women, and in particular @itsgabrielleu for not recognizing the privilege I have, especially in the workplace, and adding this fact to my previous apology," he said in part.
Gabrielle has not responded to Crews' latest statement, though she did say Variety last week she "will always defend him."
"At the end of it all, my goal is real change, and not just for this program, but for the largest parent company. It starts from the top down," Union shared. "My goal is to create the happiest, most functional, inclusive, protected, and healthy example of a workplace."
(E! News and NBC Entertainment are members of the NBCUniversal family.)