Gabrielle Union filed a discrimination complaint against NBC and the producers of "America’s Got Talent,quot;

Gabrielle Union filed a discrimination complaint against NBCUniversal and America has talent Producers FremantleMedia and Syco of Simon Cowell on Thursday after reporting suspected incidents of racism on set, the Union attorney confirmed to News.

Attorney Bryan Freedman said Union filed a complaint with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing regarding his complaints in November 2019 about how he reported a racist prank to producers and was told that his hairstyles were "too black,quot; for the spectators. Now, Union also says that NBC Entertainment President Paul Telegdy threatened her for speaking.

The union filed the discrimination complaint a day later NBC released a statement supporting #BlackLivesMatter, saying: "We support our black employees, colleagues, partners and creators outraged by acts of racism."

Freedman said the NBC statement contradicts Union's experience, and that when "Gabrielle Union reported NBC on racially offensive conduct during the recording of America has talent, NBC was not 'supported' with her outraged by the acts of racism. "

"Instead, NBC didn't care enough to quickly investigate Ms. Union's complaints or even ask Human Resources to get involved." Rather, NBC opposed her and directed her "outrage,quot; at Ms. Union for denouncing the racially offensive conduct she experienced while working for NBC in America has talent"Freedman said in a statement." In stark contrast to NBC's recent statement on race, it really was an 'outrage'. It was the fact that Paul Telegdy, president of NBC Entertainment, actually threatened Ms. Union in an attempt to silence her from telling her the truth about the racist actions that took place on the show.

"There is no place for this type of racial harassment in the workplace, and it will take more than an NBC Tweet to demonstrate that NBC intends to create an environment free of racism."

NBC reps denied that Telegdy ever threatened the actor.

"The claim that anyone involved in this process threatened Ms. Union is categorically false," NBC representatives said in a statement. “We take Ms. Union's concerns seriously and hired an outside researcher who found a global culture of diversity in the program. NBCUniversal remains committed to creating an inclusive and caring work environment where people of all backgrounds are treated with respect. ”

FreemantleMedia and Simon Cowell did not immediately respond to News' request for comment.

In December 2019, NBC launched a formal investigation into America has talent after it was announced that Union would not return to the program as a judge, news of the toxic allegations emerged in the workplace. SAG-AFTRA also launched an investigation into the Union's departure.

“At the end of all this, my goal is real change, and not just for this program, but for the largest parent company. It starts from the top down, ”Union told Variety in a recent interview about her allegations. "My goal is to create the happiest, most functional, inclusive, protected, and healthy example of a workplace."