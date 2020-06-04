Gabrielle Union accuses NBC boss of trying to "silence and intimidate" her daughter in the middle of the "AGT" line

Instagram

The former judge of & # 39; America & # 39; s Got Talent & # 39; has hired a front-line attorney as he prepares to start a lawsuit against the producers of & # 39; AGT & # 39; after accusations & # 39; toxic & # 39; in the workplace.

Gabrielle Union has filed a complaint against Simon Cowell and its Syco Entertainment partners for their dismissal of "America has talent"

The actress left the show after just one season in late 2019 and argues that her departure occurred as a result of complaints she made about the "toxic" behind-the-scenes work environment, referring to bullying, inappropriate behavior and misogynistic behavior.

Union sat down with the heads of the television show late last year 2019 to describe their problems and the producers conducted an independent investigation into their claims. Last week, when the 2020 "AGT" season began, they pledged to improve behind-the-scenes reporting processes thanks to the Union's complaints about off-camera diversity.

Officials from NBC, Fremantle and Syco issued a joint statement on the results of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the former judge's dismissal and concluded that "no one associated with the program made insensitive or derogatory comments about Ms. Union's appearance. , and that neither race nor gender was a contributing factor in the advancement or elimination of the contestants at any time. "

"While the research has shown a general culture of diversity, it has also highlighted some areas in which reporting processes could be improved," the statement continued. "NBC, Fremantle and Syco share Ms. Union's dedication to diversity and inclusion in the industry. We remain committed to having an inclusive environment for all program partners and to advocating for AGT as one of the most diverse programs in television. "

Union has now responded with its intention to sue Cowell, Syco, Freemantle Productions North America and Universal TV by filing a complaint of harassment, discrimination and retaliation with the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing.

As part of the document, he states that he is the president of NBC Entertainment. Paul Telegdy He intervened directly in the investigation, sparked by her complaints, to "silence and intimidate her."

Tough Hollywood lawyer Bryan Freedman, who previously helped Megyn Kelly She wins a multimillion-dollar payment from NBC after her 2018 departure from the network, has signed up to represent the actress.

He writes: "Around February 4, 2020, Telegdy threatened Union through his agent and warned the Union agent that it would be better for him to stop pursuing his claims of racism while filming AGT. The Union agent was surprised that the president of NBC Entertainment attempted to threaten and intimidate Union.The Union agent was unable to recall another instance in his career when a senior network executive had threatened and intimidated an employee during an ongoing investigation in the workplace. . "

"Thus it became clear to Union that Telegdy was not only trying to silence Union in the media, but was trying to silence Union so that he would not comment further on the investigator."

Speaking to Up News Info on Thursday June 4, 2020, Freeman said: "There is no place for this type of racial harassment in the workplace, and it will take more than an NBC Tweet to demonstrate that NBC intends to create a free from racism."