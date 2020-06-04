FSU's Marvin Wilson calls Mike Norvell for & # 39; lying & # 39; on George Floyd's discussion

Florida State's star defensive tackle Marvin Wilson is among the upset players with freshman coach Mike Norvell's comments to The Athletic after George Floyd's death.

Norvell told The Athletic's Tashan Reed that he "came and went individually with each player,quot; last weekend after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was filmed kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes.

Here is an excerpt from Norvell's interview with The Athletic:

Wilson, who bypassed the NFL Draft this season to return to the Seminoles, made an exception to that response. Wilson said Norvell sent a generated text, and that players will not work until further notice.

Man this lena no mane happened. We received a generated text that was sent to everyone. There was no one-on-one conversation between us and the coach. This is a lie and I and my teammates in general are outraged and will not be working until further notice 💯 #hunchoout https://t.co/6Uuy6K7Eu3 – HEAD HUNCHO💧 (@ marvinwilson21) June 4, 2020

Norvell was hired in the state of Florida after leading Memphis to a 12-1 record and a Cotton Bowl spot last season.

Chauvin had a third-degree murder upgraded to a second-degree murder charge this week. The other three officers involved were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder while committing a serious crime and with aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter with guilty negligence.