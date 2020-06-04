Fremont Students Hold Black Lives Matter Gathering, March to Police Headquarters – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (Up News Info SF) – Protesters made their way through the streets of Fremont on Thursday afternoon heading to a rally in front of the police headquarters.

The march began as a gathering at Washington High School in support of Black Lives Matter and to protest the murder of George Floyd. The group planned to march about two miles through downtown to the police headquarters in the 2000 block of Stevenson Ave.

The department said it had increased its staff just in case, but as of Thursday at 5 p.m. Police said they did not anticipate any problems.

8 p.m. Fremont's curfew remains in effect until Monday, although authorities said they would re-evaluate it over the weekend.

While Alameda, Contra Costa and San Mateo counties rescinded their curfews on Thursday, Fremont is among a handful of Bay Area cities with curfews in effect, though the curfew was modified to end Friday. in the morning instead of Monday.

The city manager's office said the following road closures would remain in the Pacific Commons area: